UAE’s Habib Al Mulla and Partners launches India consultancy, aims to strengthen ties between New Delhi and Dubai

UAE-based Habib Al Mulla and Partners has officially inaugurated its management consultancy services in New Delhi, nearly six months after first outlining its intent to enter the Indian market. The firm aims to serve as a bridge, connecting Indian businesses and professionals with its Dubai-based team for matters governed by UAE and international law. This expansion follows a period of significant evolution in cross-border commercial activity between India and the UAE, marked by new treaties and streamlined dispute resolution frameworks.

According to the firm, the consultancy will concentrate on enabling Indian companies and financial institutions to navigate complex international transactions, with a focus on compliance, efficiency, and high standards of client service. We will also facilitate arbitration and legal advice based on the laws of the UAE, international laws or institutional arbitration rules for clients engaged in sectors such as renewable energy, fintech, logistics, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, which are experiencing strong bilateral investment and growth.

Dr. Habib Al Mulla, founder of the firm, stated: "Our presence in India is as a business consultancy focused on facilitating collaboration and investment between India and the UAE. We are not here to compete with Indian lawyers. Our purpose is to support businesses, investors and professionals who seek cross-border growth and partnership. India’s legal and commercial community is world-class, and we hold it in the highest regard. We look forward to working alongside them to strengthen the spirit of cooperation between our two nations, built on trust, respect and shared progress."

Legal reforms such as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement have contributed to more predictable cross-border investment and dispute resolution processes. Section 44A of the Indian Civil Procedure Code, which allows decrees from UAE courts to be executed in India, has enhanced legal certainty for companies operating in both jurisdictions. According to the firm, arbitration clauses are increasingly being drafted with enforceability in mind, with many Indian entities opting for Dubai-seated arbitration under international institutional rules.

Indian arbitral awards have also found growing recognition in the UAE under the New York Convention, further fostering a supportive approach to cross-border enforcement. Both countries have established clearer procedures for the recognition and enforcement of judgments and arbitral awards, bolstering investor confidence and facilitating smoother transactions.

Siddhant Sharma, appointed as the head of business development for the India office, will serve as a key link between the consultancy’s New Delhi and Dubai teams. The firm’s previous experience includes cross-border mergers, acquisitions, supply chain matters, and joint ventures involving Indian parties in the Middle East, emphasising its track record in facilitating international collaboration.

Looking ahead, Dr. Habib expressed optimism about the growth prospects for the New Delhi office, stating: "We have very good prospects because we already have transactions we have worked on and we know that this market is only going to get bigger. India is the second-largest investor in the UAE, so the work is already there. We are here at a good time to capture that."