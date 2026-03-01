US-Israel-Iran War: The death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei offers hope to the country, says his nephew, a France-based doctor opposed to the Islamic Republic. “Like most Iranians, I am happy,” Mahmoud Moradkhani, the son of one of Khamenei’s sisters, said by telephone from his home in northern France.

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah overthrown during the 1979 Islamic Revolution, claims he is taking charge of the transition to a new government. He told Fox News that “this is time now for a very strong, stable transition. I am leading this transition. I have the support of millions of Iranian people. I have the people inside the country that are joining … the military will side with us. We have a plan of action and a transition plan.”

An Iranian missile attack on USS Abraham Lincoln did not affect the aircraft carrier, which continues its operations. An official said the missile did not reach the ship and caused no damage.

At least 100 further tankers stationary near the Coasts of the UAE and Oman outside the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported.