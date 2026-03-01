US-Israel-Iran War: The death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei offers hope to the country, says his nephew, a France-based doctor opposed to the Islamic Republic. “Like most Iranians, I am happy,” Mahmoud Moradkhani, the son of one of Khamenei’s sisters, said by telephone from his home in northern France.
Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah overthrown during the 1979 Islamic Revolution, claims he is taking charge of the transition to a new government. He told Fox News that “this is time now for a very strong, stable transition. I am leading this transition. I have the support of millions of Iranian people. I have the people inside the country that are joining … the military will side with us. We have a plan of action and a transition plan.”
An Iranian missile attack on USS Abraham Lincoln did not affect the aircraft carrier, which continues its operations. An official said the missile did not reach the ship and caused no damage.
At least 100 further tankers stationary near the Coasts of the UAE and Oman outside the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported.
US Israel Iran War: Iran has appointed Sayyed Majid Ebn-Al-Reza as acting defense minister as the Middle East conflict entered day three, severely impacting global order and civilian lives across borders.
US Israel Iran War: The US military said Monday that Kuwait “mistakenly shot down” three American F-15E Strike Eagles during a combat mission as Iran attacked the country. The US military’s Central Command said the combat included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles and drones — the first time Iran’s aging combat fleet has been engaged in the war.
“The US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses,” it said. “All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation.”
US Israel Iran War: Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi has called for a ceasefire and a return to dialogue during a phone call with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The appeal came as Iran carried out a second day of strikes in response to ongoing US and Israeli air raids. Oman, which had been mediating talks between Washington and Tehran, said it supports efforts that meet the legitimate demands of all sides and help reduce tensions.
US Israel Iran War: President Donald Trump said Sunday that 48 Iranian leaders have been killed in the ongoing US-Israeli bombardments of the country.
"Nobody can believe the success we're having, 48 leaders are gone in one shot. And it's moving along rapidly," Trump was quoted as saying in an interview by Fox News.
US Israel Iran War: As tensions in the Middle East disrupted air travel and triggered widespread uncertainty, a Dubai-based executive has described how authorities in the United Arab Emirates swiftly organised assistance for stranded passengers at the airport after a reported Iranian attack led to flight disruptions.
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US Israel Iran War: An Iranian missile attack on USS Abraham Lincoln did not affect the aircraft carrier, which continues its operations. An official said the missile did not reach the ship and caused no damage.
"The Lincoln continues to launch aircraft in support of CENTCOM’s relentless campaign to defend the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime," US Central Command wrote in a post on X.
US Israel Iran War: In exclusive comments to Al Jazeera, Abbas Araghchi said that Iran has no intention of closing the Strait of Hormuz at present, nor any plans to do “anything that would disrupt navigation in it at this stage.”
Araghchi sought to draw a clear line between Tehran’s actions and regional maritime security, even as tensions soar after recent US and Israeli strikes. He reiterated that Iran’s military responses are targeted at American forces, not its neighbours.
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US Israel Iran War: The US has said three American service members have been killed in action as part of the Iran operation, according to the US military’s Central Command (Centcom).
In an update, Centcom said: "As of 9:30 am ET, March 1, three U.S. service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury. Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions – and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing."
US Israel Iran War: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Sunday claimed that they struck the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf with four ballistic missiles following US and Israeli attacks that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In a statement carried by local media, the Guards warned that “the land and sea will increasingly become the graveyard of the terrorist aggressors.”
US Israel Iran War: Maersk added it will pause future Trans-Suez sailings through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait for now. All sailings on the Middle East-India to Mediterranean and Middle East-India to East Coast US services will instead be rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope.
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US Israel Iran War: The UAE Ministry of Defence said its air force and air defence systems have intercepted and dealt with a massive wave of Iranian projectiles since the start of the attack on February 28, 2026, including 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 drones.
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US Israel Iran War: Iran's foreign minister says a new supreme leader will be chosen in "one or two days." Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was speaking to the Al Jazeera network on Sunday, a day after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US and Israeli strikes.
US Israel Iran War: India’s aviation network faced widespread disruption on Sunday after escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East forced carriers to cancel hundreds of flights. Even as operations remained under close watch, the government said the situation was being actively managed to minimise passenger inconvenience.
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US Israel Iran War: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday that attacks by ?the United States and Israel on Iran during US-Iran negotiations were "unacceptable", according to state news agency Xinhua. Wang said the "blatant killing of a sovereign leader" and the incitement of regime change were unacceptable.
US Israel Iran War: AFP correspondents and residents heard fresh explosions across the Gulf cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Manama on Sunday, as Iran pressed on with its retaliatory campaign for a second day.
Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior on Sunday reported that the Crown Plaza hotel in the capital, Manama, was damaged in an attack but there were no casualties or loss of life, amid ongoing strikes linked to the conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel.
US Israel Iran War: Due to the current situation in the Middle East, Lufthansa Group airlines will suspend flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, Erbil, and Tehran until March 7. The following airspaces will also not be used until March 7: Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, and Iran.
US Israel Iran War: Pope Leo has said that he is following events after US-Israeli strikes against Iran with “deep concern” and made an appeal to stop what he called a “spiral of violence”. “I address a heartfelt appeal to the parties involved to assume the moral responsibility to stop the spiral of violence before it becomes an irreparable abyss,” said the pope.
“Stability and peace are not built through mutual threats or through weapons … but only through reasonable, genuine, and responsible dialogue,” the pope said during his weekly address to pilgrims in St Peter’s Square after a Sunday prayer.
US Israel Iran War: The EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has said the killing of Ali Khamenei marks “a defining moment in Iran’s history”. “What comes next is uncertain. But there is now an open path to a different Iran, one that its people may have greater freedom to shape.” the former Estonian pime minister wrote in a post on X.
US Israel Iran War: Tourists in Dubai are being forced to spend the night on mattresses in hotel basements and parking garages as the city faces ongoing strikes.
US Israel Iran War: A shopping center is on fire in Sharjah due to the debris of a drone.