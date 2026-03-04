US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Israel warns Iran’s next Supreme Leader will be a ‘target for elimination’

Israel has issued a stark warning that any successor chosen as Iran’s next Supreme Leader will be considered a direct target, as conflict between Israel, the United States, and Iran escalates across the region. The announcement follows intensified military action, with Israeli and U.S. forces striking Iranian nuclear and military sites, including a reported attack on a building linked to Iran’s Assembly of Experts in Qom. These developments coincide with Iran’s Assembly preparing to name a replacement for Ayatollah Khamenei, killed in an Israeli strike after nearly four decades in power, heightening uncertainty around Iran’s leadership transition.

Israeli Foreign Minister Katz declared, “Every leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue and lead the plan to destroy Israel, to threaten the United States and the free world and the countries of the region, and to suppress the Iranian people — will be a target for elimination,” in a post on X. He added, “It does not matter what his name is or the place where he hides. The Prime Minister and I have instructed the IDF to prepare and act by all means to carry out the mission as an integral part of the objectives of Operation Lion's Roar.”

כל מנהיג שימונה ע"י משטר הטרור האיראני כדי להמשיך ולהוביל את התוכנית להשמדת ישראל, לאיים על ארה"ב והעולם החופשי ומדינות האזור, ולדכא את העם האירני - יהיה יעד חד משמעי לחיסול.



לא חשוב מה שמו והמקום בו יסתתר.



רה"מ ואני הנחינו את צה"ל להיערך ולפעול בכל האמצעים למימוש המשימה כחלק… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) March 4, 2026

Explosions were reported in Tehran as Israeli air defences responded to incoming Iranian missiles. Jerusalem and other cities in the region also experienced blasts, while air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain and Qatar. Qatar’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that two ballistic missiles were launched at the country, with one striking Al-Udeid Air Base. The United Arab Emirates stated it intercepted the majority of over 1,000 Iranian missiles and drones fired since the fighting began.

The conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with nearly 800 people killed in Iran, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society. In Israel, missile and drone attacks have caused 11 deaths. Lebanese authorities reported at least four fatalities in Baalbek due to Israeli strikes, and the country’s Health Ministry confirmed more than 50 deaths and over 300 injuries since hostilities expanded into Lebanon.

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