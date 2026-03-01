12 killed in Karachi: US Marine guards fire on pro-Khamenei mob outside American Consulate

At least 12 Pakistani protesters were reported killed and more than 30 others injured on Sunday after United States Marine security personnel allegedly opened fire during violent clashes outside the US Consulate in Karachi, according to local media reports.

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Earlier today, protesters attempted to advance toward restricted areas of the diplomatic compound in Karachi. The violence erupted as protests intensified over US-Israeli strikes on Iran and the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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Demonstrations organised by Shia groups gathered near Karachi's diplomatic enclave. Protesters marched from Sultanabad toward Mai Kolachi, chanting slogans condemning Washington and Tel Aviv.

Authorities responded by sealing key arteries, including MT Khan Road and adjacent intersections, as crowds swelled in the area.

Police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators after protesters allegedly hurled stones and attempted to breach barricades surrounding the diplomatic zone.

As tensions mounted and demonstrators moved closer to the compound, US Marine security personnel stationed inside the consulate were placed on high alert.

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Pakistan's Samaa TV reported that the firing occurred after protesters allegedly tried to breach security perimeters around the diplomatic facility. The broadcaster claimed that more than eight protesters were killed and over 30 others sustained injuries. Those figures could not be independently verified.

