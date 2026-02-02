145 militants killed as Pakistan intensifies counter-terror operations in Balochistan

Pakistan’s security forces have killed 145 militants over a span of nearly 40 hours following a wave of multiple counter-terrorism operations across the restive province of Balochistan, provincial Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Bugti said militants were eliminated during raids carried out on Friday and Saturday, as well as in ongoing combing and mopping-up operations across several districts. He added that all districts that came under attack had been cleared by Sunday, while security forces continued to pursue remaining suspects.

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“We are chasing them, we will not let them go so easily,” Bugti said. “Our blood is not that cheap. We will chase them until their hideouts.”

The chief minister said the bodies of all 145 militants were currently in the custody of authorities and that identification procedures were underway. He described the figure as the highest number of militants killed in such a short period since Pakistan launched counter-terror operations in the province.

The wave of violence, which erupted almost simultaneously in districts including Quetta, Gwadar, Mastung and Noshki, also left 17 security personnel and 31 civilians dead, according to Bugti. The attacks triggered large-scale operations involving the army, police and counter-terrorism units.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the most active militant separatist group in the province, claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement sent to AFP.

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A day earlier, Pakistan’s military alleged without presenting evidence that the assaults were carried out by “Indian-sponsored militants.” Defence Minister Khawaja Asif later echoed the claim, asserting that the attackers had links with India and vowing to completely eliminate the militants, while confirming that mopping-up operations were still underway.

India rejected the allegations, calling them baseless and accusing Islamabad of deflecting attention from internal issues. The Ministry of External Affairs said Pakistan should focus on addressing long-standing grievances in the region instead of making unfounded claims after violent incidents.

Meanwhile, the BLA announced the second phase of what it called Operation Herof or “Black Storm,” a day after Pakistan’s military said it had killed 41 insurgents in two separate operations. Officials said militants also freed at least 30 prisoners from a district jail, seized weapons and ammunition, and vandalised a police station before fleeing.

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Security forces continued search operations on Sunday, with multiple areas sealed off. Mobile internet services across Balochistan have been suspended for over 24 hours, road traffic remains disrupted and train services have been halted.

Large parts of Quetta remained deserted, with businesses shut and residents staying indoors amid fear. “Anyone who leaves home has no certainty of returning safely,” a local shopkeeper told AFP.

