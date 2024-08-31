2 new murder charges filed against ousted PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina amid protests

Two new murder cases have been lodged against Sheikh Hasina, the deposed former prime minister, and several of her former cabinet ministers for their alleged involvement in the deaths of three individuals, including two activists from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), during recent quota reform protests.

These charges add to the mounting legal troubles facing the 76-year-old politician, who resigned and reportedly fled to India on August 5 after a massive student-led protest erupted over the existing quota system for government jobs. With the latest filings, the total number of cases against Hasina has reached 84, comprising 70 murder charges, eight related to serious crimes against humanity and genocide, alongside various other allegations.

The case in Kishoreganj was initiated by BNP activist Matiur Rahman about the killings of party members Zulkar Hossain, 38, and Anjana, 28, on August 4. According to the complaint, a combined procession of BNP activists and students was violently attacked by members of the Awami League party, using firearms and blunt weapons.

It is alleged that some BNP supporters sought refuge in the residence of a local Awami League leader in Khormaptri, only to be subsequently confined and set ablaze, leading to the tragic deaths of Hossain and Anjana.

In total, 88 individuals, including Hasina and former Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, have been named in this case.

Another case has surfaced in Munshiganj, where a 22-year-old man was fatally shot during the protests on the same day. This complaint cites 313 individuals, including Hasina and other key Awami League leaders, as well as members of its student wing, Chhatra League, as accused.

Authorities have not yet made any arrests in connection with these cases, as confirmed by Thander Khairul Hasan, additional superintendent of police at Munshiganj Sadar Circle.

Additionally, in Gazipur, another case has implicated Hasina and 56 others regarding the maiming of an 18-year-old college student, who lost sight in one eye during an attack on demonstrators reportedly ordered by top officials including Hasina.

The protests, which began mid-July, have seen escalating violence across the country, resulting in over 230 deaths and pushing the overall toll to more than 600 since the movement began. Amidst the unrest, an interim government has taken charge, with 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus appointed as Chief Adviser following Hasina's removal from power.

