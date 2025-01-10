2024 was the warmest year in global temperature records

As California battles a massive wildfire in the US, a global observation has revealed that 2024 was the warmest year globally since 1850. The global temperature surpassed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for 11 months of the year, triggering unprecedented heatwaves and intense rainfall events that have severely affected millions of people.

Every month since July 2023, except for July 2024, exceeded the 1.5°C threshold level, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). Copernicus is a component of the European Union’s space programme and is its flagship Earth observation programme, with funding from the European Union (EU).

Reports suggest a strong link between the California wildfires and the rising impact of planet warming. The initial economic losses have been estimated at $52 billion, leaving several residents homeless.

The C3S has also said that a new record high for daily global average temperature was set on 22 July 2024, at 17.16°C. Besides, each of the past 10 years (2015–2024) ranks among the 10 warmest years ever recorded.

"We are now teetering on the edge of passing the 1.5 degree Celsius level defined in the Paris Agreement and the average of the last two years is already above this level. These high global temperatures, coupled with record global atmospheric water vapour levels in 2024, meant unprecedented heatwaves and heavy rainfall events, causing misery for millions of people," said Samantha Burgess, Strategic Lead for Climate, at European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). The ECMWF is an independent inter-governmental organisation supported by 35 states.

Last year was also the warmest year for all continental regions, except Antarctica and Australasia, as well as for sizeable parts of the ocean, particularly the North Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean, and the western Pacific Ocean.

Last year had three record-warm seasons for the corresponding time of the year. “Each month from January to June 2024 was warmer than the corresponding month in any previous year on record. Each month from July to December, except August, was the second warmest, after 2023, for the time of year. August 2024 was tied with August 2023 as the warmest on record,” it added.

Experts call for climate action to mitigate the impact of human-induced global warming.

“All internationally produced global temperature datasets show that 2024 was the hottest year since records began in 1850. Humanity is in charge of its destiny but how we respond to the climate challenge should be based on evidence. The future is in our hands—swift and decisive action can still alter the trajectory of our future climate,” said Carlo Buontempo, Director of the C3S.