As temperatures crossed 40°C in parts of Europe this summer, hospitals issued heat alerts, governments urged people to stay indoors, and residents searched for relief from relentless heat. Yet in many homes across the continent, there was one thing missing: an air conditioner.

For visitors from countries where ACs are considered essential, Europe's limited adoption of cooling systems can seem puzzling. Even, the world's first trillionaire Elon Musk has shed focus on this anomaly. But the answer lies in a mix of history, architecture, economics, and culture — factors that shaped a continent built to survive cold winters rather than scorching summers.

Advertisement

A catastrophic "Omega block" heatwave is currently sweeping across Europe, shattering temperature records and directly causing hundreds of premature deaths, fatal drownings, and severe infrastructure disruptions. As of June 2026, the ongoing European heatwave has officially claimed at least 282 lives across the continent.

A climate that rarely needed cooling

For most of the last century, large parts of Europe experienced relatively mild summers. Cities such as London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Brussels rarely faced prolonged periods of extreme heat, reducing the need for household air conditioning.

Unlike countries such as the United States, India, or those in the Middle East, where cooling became a necessity decades ago, many Europeans saw little reason to invest in expensive AC systems that would only be used for a few weeks each year.

Advertisement

Buildings were designed to keep heat in

Europe's housing stock reflects that reality.

Many homes and apartment buildings were constructed to retain warmth during long winters. Thick stone walls, insulated structures, and compact designs helped conserve heat but are less effective during prolonged heatwaves.

The challenge is even greater in historic city centres, where strict preservation rules often limit structural modifications. Installing external air-conditioning units can be expensive, complicated, or sometimes restricted altogether.

High energy costs shaped consumer choices

Electricity prices in Europe are among the highest in the world, making air conditioning a costly option for many households.

At the same time, governments have long promoted energy efficiency and lower electricity consumption. Measures such as shutters, natural ventilation, insulation, shaded public spaces, and energy-efficient building designs were often favoured over widespread mechanical cooling.

Advertisement

Cultural habits reduced AC dependence

In many European countries, people adapted their lifestyles to warmer weather rather than relying on air conditioning.

Closing shutters during the day, opening windows at night, using fans, and avoiding outdoor activities during peak afternoon heat became common practices, particularly across Southern Europe. These habits helped limit demand for cooling systems for decades.

Heatwaves are forcing a rethink

That equation is now changing.

Climate change has increased both the frequency and intensity of European heatwaves, exposing millions of people to temperatures that were once considered rare. Successive summers have shattered records across France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom, raising concerns about public health and infrastructure resilience.

As a result, demand for air conditioners is rising rapidly across the continent. Retailers have reported surges in sales during major heat events, while policymakers are increasingly debating how to balance cooling needs with climate and energy goals.

Built for winter burning in heat

Europe's shortage of air conditioners is not the result of oversight but of a continent shaped by a very different climate. For generations, homes, cities, and lifestyles were designed around staying warm.

As extreme heat becomes more common, however, Europe is being forced to adapt to a new reality — one in which cooling may become as important as heating.

Advertisement

Omega locks Europe under extreme heat

The ongoing heatwave is being fuelled by an atmospheric phenomenon known as an Omega block, which has pushed temperatures across parts of Europe up to 18°C above seasonal norms, according to Reuters Climate Monitor.

Named after its resemblance to the Greek letter Omega (Ω), the weather pattern forms when a high-pressure system becomes trapped between two low-pressure systems. This creates a "heat dome" effect, allowing hot air to linger over the same region for days or even weeks while cooler, unsettled weather remains confined to its edges.

Scientists say climate change is amplifying the impact of such weather events. Europe is warming at more than twice the global average rate, according to the World Meteorological Organization, increasing the likelihood of longer, more intense, and more frequent heatwaves across the continent.