7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Taiwan coast, buildings shake in Taipei; no tsunami threat

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan’s northeastern coast near Yilan late on Saturday, shaking buildings across the island, including in the capital Taipei, authorities said.

According to Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration, the quake occurred about 32 km (20 miles) offshore at a depth of 73 km (45 miles). The tremor was widely felt in northern Taiwan, prompting residents in Taipei to evacuate buildings temporarily as structures swayed.

The National Fire Agency said damage assessment was underway, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage, according to the Taipei city government.

Safety advisory issued

As the quake struck late at night, the fire agency took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a safety advisory, urging residents to:

Protect yourself immediately

Stay away from dangerous objects

Keep shoes and a flashlight by the bedside

Wait until shaking stops before moving

Remain calm to avoid injuries from aftershocks

Authorities warned that aftershocks could follow and advised the public to stay alert.

Recent seismic activity raises concern

The latest tremor comes just three days after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan’s southeastern county of Taitung on December 24. That quake, with a shallow depth of about 11.9 km, shook buildings as far away as Taipei and knocked items off shelves near the epicentre. Strong shaking was also reported in Kaohsiung.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates, making it one of the most earthquake-prone regions in East Asia.

No tsunami threat

India’s National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) confirmed that the latest quake posed no tsunami threat.

The island has a long history of deadly earthquakes. In April 2024, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake, the strongest in 25 years, killed at least 17 people, triggered landslides and caused extensive damage around Hualien. A quake in 2016 killed over 100 people, while a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in 1999 claimed more than 2,000 lives.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and have urged residents to follow safety protocols amid the risk of aftershocks.