7.1 quake strikes Russia’s Kamchatka, tsunami warning issued for region

A powerful earthquake jolted Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Saturday, triggering tsunami warnings across the region. The tremor struck near the peninsula’s east coast, with global agencies reporting differing magnitudes and depths.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) measured the quake at 7.1 magnitude and a shallow depth of 10 km. Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) assessed it at 7.4 magnitude with a deeper focus of 39.5 km.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake could generate a tsunami, though no injuries or property damage have been reported so far. Japan, located southwest of Kamchatka, has not issued any tsunami alerts, broadcaster NHK said, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The same region had witnessed a stronger 8.8 magnitude quake in July that set off tsunami warnings across the Pacific.