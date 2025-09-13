Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
world news
7.1 quake strikes Russia’s Kamchatka, tsunami warning issued for region

7.1 quake strikes Russia’s Kamchatka, tsunami warning issued for region

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) measured the quake at 7.1 magnitude and a shallow depth of 10 km.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 13, 2025 9:17 AM IST
7.1 quake strikes Russia’s Kamchatka, tsunami warning issued for regionRussia’s Kamchatka jolted by 7.1 earthquake, tsunami threat flagged

A powerful earthquake jolted Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Saturday, triggering tsunami warnings across the region. The tremor struck near the peninsula’s east coast, with global agencies reporting differing magnitudes and depths.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) measured the quake at 7.1 magnitude and a shallow depth of 10 km. Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) assessed it at 7.4 magnitude with a deeper focus of 39.5 km.

Advertisement

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake could generate a tsunami, though no injuries or property damage have been reported so far. Japan, located southwest of Kamchatka, has not issued any tsunami alerts, broadcaster NHK said, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The same region had witnessed a stronger 8.8 magnitude quake in July that set off tsunami warnings across the Pacific.

 

Published on: Sep 13, 2025 9:17 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today