AI boom widens US trade deficit by $200 billion; Mexico, Taiwan dominate AI trade: Study

Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping global trade flows, with AI-linked goods now forming a significant share of imports into the United States. Highlighting the trend, Gita Gopinath, Former Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, wrote on X, "AI is everywhere. AI-related products account for 23% of US imports in 2025. This study from @tradewartracker is very interesting."

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The observation draws from a recent study that underscores the scale and speed of the AI-driven trade surge. AI-related products accounted for 23 percent of total US imports in 2025, up sharply from 15 percent in 2023, reflecting a structural shift in trade composition.

AI is everywhere. AI-related products account for 23% of U.S. imports in 2025. This study from @tradewartracker is very interesting. https://t.co/7z5ca0rdiP pic.twitter.com/vqJFh8TWcH — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) April 13, 2026

The growth has been dramatic. Imports of AI-related goods have risen by 73 percent since 2023, compared to just 3 percent growth in non-AI products over the same period. According to the study, this divergence began in early 2024, coinciding with a wave of large-scale investments in AI infrastructure such as data centers.

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The expansion is not limited to traditional computing hardware like processors and storage devices. The study highlights a broader ecosystem of goods — including electrical equipment, networking components, cooling systems, and specialty materials — that are essential for building and operating AI infrastructure. Together, these categories account for nearly half of AI-related trade.

Geographically, the supply chain is evolving in unexpected ways. While Taiwan remains a key source of semiconductor and compute hardware, Mexico has emerged as an equally important trade partner, accounting for roughly a quarter of AI-related imports. In contrast, China’s share has declined amid shifting trade policies and higher tariff burdens.

Policy dynamics have also played a role. Despite a broader increase in US tariffs, AI-related products have largely been shielded through exemptions, resulting in significantly lower effective tariff rates — 4.5 percent compared to 12.1 percent for non-AI goods.

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The surge in AI trade is also influencing macroeconomic indicators. The study estimates that without the AI boom, the US goods trade deficit in 2025 would have been nearly $200 billion smaller, underscoring the outsized role of AI-driven imports in shaping trade balances.