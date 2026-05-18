‘All will be forgiven’: Leaked Pakistan cable reignites claims of US role in Imran Khan’s ouster

A leaked classified Pakistani diplomatic cable has reignited one of South Asia’s most explosive political controversies — former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claim that his government was toppled through foreign interference backed by Washington.

The document, known as the “cypher” and marked “Secret,” was published by investigative outlet Drop Site and appears to contain a detailed account of a March 7, 2022 meeting between Pakistan’s then-ambassador to the US and senior American diplomat Donald Lu.

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The cable, identified as “I-0678,” has long sat at the centre of Khan’s accusations that the United States quietly encouraged his removal after he pursued an independent foreign policy, including maintaining ties with Russia during the Ukraine war.

What the leaked cable says

According to the document, Donald Lu expressed concern over Pakistan’s stance on the Ukraine conflict and specifically linked tensions in bilateral ties to Khan’s visit to Moscow at the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Why was Imran Khan arrested and put in jail? Now very clear.



Asim Munir and Joe Biden's America conspired to get Imran Khan out of the way. Because the former Pakistan cricket captain made the biggest mistake to run foreign policy independently without approval of ISI and… https://t.co/jLpoSUUDhm — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) May 18, 2026

One of the most politically explosive sections of the cable quotes Lu as allegedly saying that if the no-confidence motion against Khan succeeded, “all will be forgiven in Washington.” Otherwise, he warned, Pakistan could face diplomatic isolation from both the United States and Europe.

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The cable also records Pakistani officials arguing that Khan’s Russia visit had been planned long before the invasion and insisting Islamabad’s position on Ukraine was based on neutrality and strategic autonomy.

Another section of the document suggests US officials believed Khan’s political troubles were tied to his foreign policy decisions, particularly his outreach to Moscow.

In its concluding “assessment,” the Pakistani ambassador reportedly wrote that Lu “could not have conveyed such a strong demarche without the express approval of the White House,” a line likely to intensify political debate inside Pakistan.

Why the cypher matters

The leaked document is significant because it appears to provide the fullest public account yet of the diplomatic exchange Khan used to support his “foreign conspiracy” narrative after he was removed through a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April 2022.

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Khan repeatedly claimed that his ouster was orchestrated through a nexus involving the US establishment, Pakistan’s military elite, and rival political parties. He portrayed himself as a victim of regime change for refusing to align completely with Western geopolitical interests.

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Washington has consistently denied the allegations.

US officials have maintained there was “no truth” to claims of American involvement in Pakistan’s domestic politics. The Biden administration repeatedly said Khan never produced evidence proving foreign interference.

Pakistan’s rival political parties — including Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party — also dismissed Khan’s accusations, arguing that his removal was constitutional and driven by economic mismanagement, political instability and loss of parliamentary support.

Russia, Ukraine & Pakistan’s balancing act

The timing of Khan’s Moscow visit became deeply controversial because it coincided with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Pakistan attempted to maintain a neutral position during the conflict, resisting pressure to openly condemn Moscow. The leaked cable suggests American officials viewed that neutrality with suspicion and linked it directly to Khan’s leadership.

The document also reveals concerns in Islamabad that the Ukraine crisis could distract global attention from Afghanistan, another major strategic concern for Pakistan after the Taliban takeover.

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Political fallout continues

The cypher controversy became one of the defining narratives of Pakistan’s political crisis. Khan later waved a document at public rallies, claiming it contained proof of foreign interference, though the full text was never officially released at the time.

Since his removal, Khan has faced arrests, court cases, bans on political activity and an escalating confrontation with Pakistan’s military establishment — once widely viewed as his backers.

The leak is likely to sharpen debate over whether foreign pressure played any role in Pakistan’s political transition or whether the episode reflected routine diplomatic friction amplified during an internal power struggle.