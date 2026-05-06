Energy crisis grips Pakistan: New timing rules for shops, restaurants announced

Pakistan energy crisis | As the global energy crisis triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict hits Pakistan, Islamabad has issued new austerity measures for various businesses. These timings came into effect from May 5 and will remain in force until further notice.

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Stricter timings for shops and restaurants in Islamabad

According to a notification by the Islamabad District Magistrate dated May 5, all shops, markets and shopping malls shall be closed in the city by 8 pm, including on weekends. It further mentioned that all restaurants, food outlets, tandoors, grocery stores, kirana stores, meat shops, fruit shops (including dry fruit), vegetable vendors and bakeries shall be closed by 10 pm.

There, however, would not be any restriction on takeaway and home delivery services. The 10 pm curfew also applies to marriage halls, marquees and other commercial places as well as events held at private premises.

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Which sectors are exempt?

Sectors that are exempt from these restrictions include pharmacies, medical stores, laboratories, and hospitals; petrol pumps and CNG stations; milk and dairy shops; sports facilities, including gyms and padel courts; call centres and IT companies serving international clients.

Traders warn of protests if...

According to a report in Dawn News, traders have warned of a protest from May 14 if the government does not relax restrictions.

At a press conference at Pakistan's National Press Club, All Pakistan Anjuman Tarjan and Traders Action Committee Ajmal Baloch demanded that commercial centres should be allowed to operate till 10 pm, while restaurants should be allowed to remain open till midnight.

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He said that businesses and economic activity in Islamabad are already suffering due to the existing restrictions. Baloch further said that if the demands were not met by the deadline, traders across Islamabad and other cities would stage protests and refuse to comply with the present business hours.

He added that the traders ran out of patience, while urging the government to take immediate corrective measures.

Austerity measures in Pakistan

This, however, is not the first time that austerity measures have been announced across Pakistan due to the ongoing war involving Iran on one side and the US-Israel on the other.

The range of austerity measures introduced in Pakistan since the war began includes, but is not limited to, additional weekly holidays, cuts in free petrol allocations for ministers, limits on protocol vehicles, and proposals for subsidised fuel for students.

The federal government has also requested people to adopt austerity measures in daily life and cooperate with authorities in the conservation of energy amid the ongoing energy and fuel crisis.