'Part of geography or history?': Army chief's blunt warning for Pakistan over terror support

In one of the strongest military messages directed at Pakistan in recent months, India’s Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on May 16 warned Islamabad that it must decide “whether they want to be part of geography or history” if it continues to shelter terrorists and wage hostile actions against India.

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The remark, delivered during an interactive session titled Sena Samwad at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi, underlined India’s increasingly uncompromising security posture after years of cross-border terror attacks and military escalations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

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Speaking at the event, Gen Dwivedi was asked how the Indian Army would respond if circumstances similar to those that triggered Operation Sindoor were to emerge again.

His response was brief but loaded with strategic messaging. “Pakistan, if it continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not.”

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Operation Sindoor & India’s new military messaging

Gen Dwivedi’s remarks came just days after India marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor — one of the most significant military confrontations between India and Pakistan in recent years.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 last year after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed multiple civilians and security personnel. In retaliation, Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure located inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

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The operation quickly escalated into a wider military confrontation as Pakistan launched counter-offensives against India. New Delhi responded with additional military actions under the same operational framework.

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The conflict lasted nearly 88 hours before both sides reached an understanding on May 10, bringing the hostilities to a halt.

Military analysts say the operation marked a decisive shift in India’s approach — from strategic restraint to calibrated military retaliation aimed at imposing costs on Pakistan-backed terror networks.

A Message Beyond the Battlefield

While the Army chief did not elaborate further, the “geography or history” remark reflects a broader strategic narrative that India has consistently amplified over the past decade — that terrorism and dialogue cannot go together.

The statement also carries symbolic weight because it was delivered publicly and in a non-combat setting, indicating that India wants its deterrence posture to remain visible not just militarily, but diplomatically and psychologically as well.

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Despite the cessation of hostilities after Operation Sindoor, tensions between India and Pakistan remain fragile. The Line of Control (LoC) continues to witness heightened surveillance and military preparedness, while diplomatic engagement between the two countries remains limited.

India has repeatedly maintained that any meaningful improvement in bilateral relations depends on Pakistan taking credible action against terror groups operating from its soil.