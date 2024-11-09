Apocalyptic: This city has world’s worst air pollution with an AQI of over 2,000 and it is not in India

Air quality in Pakistan has reached alarming levels, with Multan recording an unprecedented Air Quality Index (AQI) reading surpassing 2,000, reported Dawn. The deteriorating air quality has prompted the provincial government to close parks and museums until November 17, as pollution levels across major cities in Punjab have reached record highs.

On November 8, between 8 am and 9 am, Multan, the largest city in southern Punjab, registered an AQI of 2,135, according to Swiss air quality monitor IQAir. The concentration of PM2.5 — fine particulate matter that poses significant health risks — was measured at 947 micrograms per cubic meter, which is 189.4 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended limit.

In response to the crisis, Multan’s Deputy Commissioner, Waseem Hamid Sindhu, has imposed a ‘smart lockdown’, closing markets by 8 pm and directing traffic police to take strict action against vehicles emitting smoke. Authorities are also targeting sources of pollution, including stubble burning and illegal brick kilns that operate without environmentally friendly “zigzag” technology.

Multan is not alone in its struggle. Many cities across Pakistan are blanketed by thick smog, severely disrupting daily life and prompting officials to implement measures such as “forced lockdowns” to manage the situation. Lahore, home to 13 million residents, has been grappling with hazardous air quality for over a week. The city’s AQI has frequently surpassed 1,000 this month — anything over 300 is deemed hazardous.

In response, local authorities have closed schools, advised workers to stay home, and encouraged people to remain indoors. A “green lockdown” has been enforced, which includes banning motorbike rickshaws, heavy vehicles, and motorbike parking in smog hotspots. Additionally, Lahore’s High Court has ordered markets in the province to close by 8 pm daily, with complete closures on Sundays. Parks and zoos have also been shut until November 17, BBC reported.

Satellite imagery from NASA has shown the extent of the smog and pinpointed multiple fire sources in the region, spanning from Delhi to Lahore, the report added.

Meanwhile, officials in Punjab have blamed wind patterns from India for exacerbating the air pollution. Raja Jahangir Anwar, Secretary of the Punjab Environment Protection and Climate Change Department (EPCCD), told Dawn that a cross-border wind phenomenon is bringing heavy smog to south Punjab cities like Bahawalpur, Multan, and Rajanpur. This “wind pool” is believed to have entered from Bikaner and Jaipur in Rajasthan, which borders the region, the officials said.

In Lahore, a significant contributor to the pollution is the exhaust from the city’s five million motorbikes, along with millions of other vehicles. The Lahore High Court has identified vehicle emissions as a primary cause of the smog, according to a report by Associated Press.

Industrial pollution from coal-fired brick kilns on the city’s outskirts further compounds the air quality crisis. Together, these factors are creating an environmental emergency that has forced authorities to scramble for solutions.