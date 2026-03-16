'At least three more weeks of war': Israel lays out plans as strikes hit Iran

Israel has drawn up operational plans for at least three more weeks of war with Iran, Reuters reported on Monday, citing the country's military.

Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said the armed forces had prepared detailed plans for the next stage of the conflict. "There are detailed operational plans for the war with Iran for the next three weeks, along with additional plans extending further ahead," Shoshani told reporters.

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The conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran is now entering its third week, with the Strait of Hormuz effectively shut and global oil markets under strain.

The Israeli military said its objectives remain focused on weakening Iran's ability to threaten Israel. "We want to make sure that they are as weak as possible, this regime, and that we degrade all their capabilities, all parts and all wings of their security establishment," Shoshani said.

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In a detailed note shared on Monday, the Israeli military spokesperson said that Israel and the US are simultaneously targeting multiple layers of Iranian power: nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile capabilities, aerial defense systems, space and surveillance assets, military operatives, and senior leadership networks. "It is a systematic dismantling of capability," he noted.

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Meanwhile, in an interview with CNBC, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described Washington's objectives as dismantling Iran's military capabilities and limiting its ability to operate beyond its borders.

"President Trump has made it clear that his goal is to degrade and destroy the capabilities, the military capabilities of the regime, to destroy the navy, which is done, the air force, which is done. And now the bombing campaigns are going after the factories so that they cannot recreate these things."

"We want to destroy the Iranian ability to project power outside of their borders," Bessent said. "Iran was the head of the snake for global terrorism everywhere, whether it was through their proxies or there were Iranian guard members in Venezuela. There's Hezbollah in Colombia; they're interacting with Cuba. Everywhere that there is chaos and terrorist mayhem, it is Iran. So this is a generational opportunity to end this."