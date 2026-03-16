'Release tankers, send medicines': Iran's conditions to India for safe passage through Hormuz

Iran has asked India to release three tankers seized earlier this year and supply certain medicines and medical equipment as part of discussions over the safe passage of India-bound vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the talks.

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The negotiations come as shipping through the strategic waterway has slowed sharply during the ongoing conflict in Iran, leaving several vessels stranded on either side of the strait.

Also read: First tanker through Hormuz: LPG vessel Shivalik reaches Mundra, Nanda Devi next

According to Reuters, Tehran has raised the issue of the tankers during diplomatic contacts with New Delhi. Indian authorities seized the vessels - Asphalt Star, Al Jafzia, and Stellar Ruby - near Indian waters in February, alleging they had concealed or altered their identities and were involved in illegal ship-to-ship transfers at sea.

Iran has asked for the release of the vessels as part of the discussions for passage through Hormuz. Tehran has also reportedly requested supplies of certain medicines and medical equipment.

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Iran's ambassador to New Delhi met officials from India's foreign ministry on Monday to discuss the matter, the report said.

The discussions come amid heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf following US and Israeli strikes on Iran since February 28. Since the start of the attacks, Tehran has responded with operations across the region, including strikes on vessels attempting to transit Hormuz.

Traffic through the narrow waterway - which normally carries a large share of global oil and gas shipments - has slowed sharply since the conflict began.

Earlier today, the MEA said that 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 Indian seafarers remained in the Persian Gulf. Six of these ships are carrying LPG, and New Delhi is seeking priority passage for them to ease shortages of cooking gas, the report said.

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About 90 percent of India's LPG imports come from the Gulf region, making safe transit through Hormuz critical for energy supplies. Iran recently allowed two Indian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers to pass through the strait, and one of them reached Mundra Port on Monday.

Iranian tankers anchored off Mumbai

The three vessels that India seized earlier this year remain docked off Mumbai. A police complaint filed by the Indian Coast Guard on February 15 said the tanker Asphalt Star had transferred heavy fuel oil at sea to Al Jafzia and bitumen to Stellar Ruby.

Authorities alleged the ships had concealed their identities and movements during those transfers. Stellar Ruby sails under the Iranian flag, while Asphalt Star and Al Jafzia are flagged to Nicaragua and Mali, respectively.