Bangladesh announces ₹29 lakh aid for Dipu Das' family months after mob killing

Bangladesh's interim government has announced financial assistance of 25 lakh taka (around ₹29 lakh) to help the family of Dipu Chandra Das, who was lynched in Mymensingh district in December last year.

Das was attacked and set on fire by a mob on December 18 in the Square Masterbari area of Bhaluka Upazila. As per media reports, he was accused of making a comment that allegedly hurt sentiments. After this, he was beaten, tied to a tree and burnt in what was widely described as a case of communal violence.

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The government said Das was the only earning member of his family and assured sustained support for their rehabilitation. As part of the relief package, funds have been sanctioned to build a permanent home for the family and provide financial stability in the future.

Housing support and financial assistance

Authorities said Tk 25 lakh has been set aside for constructing a house based on the family's requirements. The project will be carried out by the National Housing Authority under the supervision of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Tarakanda in Mymensingh.

Apart from this, direct monetary support will also be provided. The government will give Tk 10 lakh to Das's father and wife, while an FDR worth Tk 5 lakh will be created in the name of his child to secure long-term financial protection.

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Yunus government condemns killing

Speaking on Tuesday, Education Adviser Dr CR Abrar termed the killing a brutal and unacceptable crime with no place in society. He said that while financial assistance cannot make up for the loss of life, the government is committed to ensuring justice.

Abrar described the incident, driven by communal frenzy, as a matter of national shame and said accountability through legal action is necessary for the country to move forward. He reiterated that Bangladesh upholds the right of people from all religions and communities to express themselves peacefully, but stressed that no one has the authority to take the law into their own hands.

So far, 12 people directly linked to the incident have been arrested, and the investigation is still underway. The adviser said those responsible would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.