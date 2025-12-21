There is no direct evidence that Dipu Chandra Das, the Hindu garment worker lynched in Bangladesh's Mymensingh over alleged blasphemy, made any remark that hurt religious sentiments, according to investigators.

Das, 25, was brutally beaten by a mob outside a garment factory in Bhaluka after rumours spread that he had made derogatory comments about Islam. His body was later hung from a tree on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and set ablaze. Videos of the attack were widely circulated on social media.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Md Samsuzzaman, Company Commander of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), told The Daily Star that no evidence was found to support the allegations. “Everyone is now saying that they did not personally hear him say anything of that sort,” he said. “No one has been found who claims to have heard or seen anything themselves hurting religion.”

Colleagues and local residents echoed the same, unable to point to any blasphemous act. Media reports suggest a rumour about Das allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad sparked the unrest among factory workers.

Alamgir Hossain, the factory's floor in charge, told Prothom Alo that tensions escalated quickly. “The labourers demanded that Das must be sacked. A mob had gathered outside the factory... We tried to save him, but the situation was volatile.”

Advertisement

Das was removed from the factory late Friday night to defuse tensions but was attacked with sticks and crude weapons. His body was then set on fire.

Ten people have been arrested so far. The RAB confirmed multiple raids, while police said investigations are ongoing.

The interim government, led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, condemned the lynching. “There is no space for such violence in new Bangladesh. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared,” his office said.

The killing has sparked outrage among Bangladesh’s minority communities and political circles in India. Rights groups, including the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the Communist Party of Bangladesh, have called for swift justice.