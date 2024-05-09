BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes during take-off in Senegal, 11 injured

Eleven people were reported to be injured including four sustaining severe injuries after a Boeing 737 aircraft operated by the Air Senegal airline went off the runway before take-off in the early hours of Thursday, as reported by Blaise Diagne Airport, Senegal's primary airport, in an official statement.

Among those injured was the flight pilot. Nonetheless, all 78 passengers on board managed to safely disembark following the incident, a news agency reported.

Following the incident, airport authorities have suspended all operations at the airport.

An inquiry is currently under way to determine the causes of the incident, which occurred around 0100 GMT.

As of now, neither Boeing nor Transair, the private company from which Air Senegal chartered the plane, has issued any statement regarding the incident.

This is not the first incident to draw scrutiny towards Boeing. In January, an unused door blew out of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max shortly after take-off in the US. The company is already facing The a criminal investigation concerning that incident.

The Senegal crash comes after a former quality inspector at Boeing's largest supplier told the BBC that plane parts have serious defects.