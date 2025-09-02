China to allow Russians visa-free visits for 30 days during one-year trial

China will allow Russian citizens to visit the country without a visa for up to 30 days, starting later this month, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said Tuesday. The move comes as Moscow and Beijing deepen ties amid ongoing tensions with the West.

“From Sept. 15, 2025, to Sept. 14, 2026, a trial visa-free policy will be in effect for Russian citizens with regular passports,” spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters, according to the state-run TASS news agency. Russians will be able to enter China for business, tourism, family visits, or educational exchanges.

The announcement coincided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing, where he met Chinese leader Xi Jinping. During the talks, both leaders praised the growing partnership between their countries as a counterbalance to Western influence.

Russia’s Association of Tour Operators projected that the relaxed rules could boost Russian tourism to China by up to 40%. Over one million Russians travelled to China in the first half of 2025, up nearly a third from the previous year, making China their fifth-most visited destination, according to Russia’s border service.

Since lifting COVID-19 restrictions and reopening its borders in 2023, China has expanded visa-free entry to citizens of 75 countries, reflecting its ongoing efforts to attract international tourists and strengthen global ties.