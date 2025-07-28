China’s 1,000-km hypersonic air-to-air missile test rattles global powers. Should India worry?

Beijing’s reported missile breakthrough could render stealth jets vulnerable and force nations to rethink air combat strategy.

China has reportedly tested a groundbreaking air-to-air missile with an unprecedented range of up to 1,000 km, dramatically surpassing the capabilities of existing systems and triggering deep concern among military analysts and rival air forces.

First disclosed by the South China Morning Post, the unnamed missile reportedly reaches hypersonic speeds beyond Mach 5 and is designed to neutralise high-value aerial targets — including stealth fighters like the US F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, and the upcoming B-21 Raider — before they can approach engagement range.

Chinese military engineers are said to be developing this weapon to establish air dominance in contested zones, particularly over hotspots such as the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea. The new missile reportedly falls under the Beyond Visual Range (BVR) class, a critical element in modern aerial warfare, but stretches the concept to a previously unthinkable distance.

For context, the longest-range BVR missiles currently in service — Russia’s R-37M and the U.S. AIM-174B — can strike targets at roughly 350-400 km. India’s Astra Mk-3, still in development, aims to match this range. A 1,000-km missile, if real, would represent a quantum leap in missile technology, with implications that ripple across military doctrines and regional power balances.

Stealth no longer safe?

One of the most alarming implications of such a missile is its potential to nullify the traditional advantages of stealth aircraft. Experts note that at such a range, even low-observable platforms like AWACS and AEW&C aircraft — vital for early warning and battlefield coordination — could be taken out long before they detect a threat.

This development could also disrupt joint-force operations, which rely heavily on airborne command-and-control platforms. A missile of this nature would force nations like India, Japan, Taiwan and the United States to reassess their air defense strategies and combat air patrol ranges.

India’s capability gap widens

For India, the news signals an urgent need to accelerate indigenous missile development. While the Astra Mk-1 is operational and the Mk-2 nearing completion, the Mk-3 and hypersonic programs remain under development. Defence experts are calling for a DRDO-ISRO collaboration to fast-track advances in hypersonic propulsion, target tracking, and counter-stealth systems.

Strategic message from Beijing

Though the missile’s existence has not been independently verified, analysts urge caution. “Even if it’s part of psychological warfare or strategic messaging, the possibility that such a system is real must be taken seriously,” said one senior defence researcher. In a region already fraught with tensions, this reported capability sends a chilling message: the race for air superiority is entering a new era, and the price of lagging behind could be devastating.