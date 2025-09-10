‘Closest to open conflict since WW II’: Polish PM Tusk after Poland intercepts Russian drones

Poland intercepted drones within its airspace, marking the first recorded instance of a NATO member engaging militarily during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. During a Russian air assault on Ukraine, 19 objects entered Polish airspace, with those posing threats being shot down.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk initiated Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which allows member states to request consultations when their security or political independence is threatened. Tusk stated, "We are dealing with a large-scale provocation. We are ready to repel such provocations. The situation is serious, and no one doubts that we must prepare for various scenarios."

The incident was described by European officials as an intentional provocation from Russia, potentially escalating tensions in the region. Poland's military command tracked over ten objects, neutralising those deemed a threat. By morning, operations had concluded, with a NATO representative indicating that the alliance was in close consultation with Polish leaders.

The EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, emphasised the need for increased pressure on Moscow, stating, "Russia's war is escalating, not ending. We must raise the cost on Moscow, strengthen support for Ukraine, and invest in Europe's defence."

This is not the first time drones or missiles have entered the airspace of countries bordering Ukraine; however, such occurrences have never been on this scale, nor have other nations engaged them. The Polish Armed Forces have urged residents in three eastern regions to remain indoors, referring to the incursion as "an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens."

The situation has prompted calls for increased sanctions on Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the gravity of these events, describing them as "an extremely dangerous precedent for Europe," and urged for a strong, unified response from global partners, including the United States and all European nations.

The discovery of several drones within Poland's eastern regions intensified calls for NATO to strengthen its air defences along its eastern front.

Prime Minister Tusk reiterated the seriousness of the situation in parliament, stating, "I have no reason to claim we're on the brink of war, but a line has been crossed, and it's incomparably more dangerous than before." He also noted: "This situation brings us the closest we have been to open conflict since World War Two."