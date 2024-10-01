'Credible intelligence': Iran on the verge of launching ballistic missile against Israel, US says; Oil prices jump 3%

The Middle East is on the precipice of a major war. As per the news agency AFP, the US has issued a stark warning, suggesting Iran is on the verge of launching a ballistic missile strike against Israel, according to a senior White House official. The alarming statement follows the Israeli military’s ground operations against Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, marking a dangerous escalation after a week of relentless airstrikes that have already claimed hundreds of lives.

“We have credible intelligence that Iran is preparing for an imminent missile attack on Israel. The U.S. is fully committed to supporting Israel’s defensive preparations. Should Iran launch a direct military assault, the consequences for Tehran will be severe,” the official said, as reported by AFP.

As the news broke, oil prices jumped 3%, with the fear gripping of a wider war in the troubled Middle East gripping the region, as per Reuters.

The US stands ready to assist Israel in intercepting potential threats from Iran, much like the support provided earlier this year when Iran unleashed a barrage of drones and missiles—most of which were successfully intercepted. The official emphasized that similar cooperation is in place to shield Israel from any forthcoming attacks.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military imposed stricter civilian restrictions in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, anticipating possible retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah or Iran. These heightened security measures came just hours after Israeli forces confirmed they had crossed into Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah positions along the volatile border.

An Israeli army division—typically consisting of more than 10,000 soldiers—has reportedly engaged in limited, targeted raids in the region, although the exact number of troops involved in the cross-border operation remains unclear, according to The New York Times.

Israel's military campaign in Lebanon has been intensifying for weeks, with a series of airstrikes aimed at Hezbollah strongholds and the elimination of key figures, including the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah. The situation is rapidly escalating, pushing the region closer to the brink of a broader conflict.