‘Crimes against humanity’: Bangladesh formally requests India to handover former PM Sheikh Hasina to face trial

Bangladesh's interim government said has sent a diplomatic note to India to send back deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina to Dhaka. Hasina, 77, has been living in exile in India since Aug 5 when she fled the country amid the student-led protests that toppled her 16-year regime.

Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers and military and civil officials for "crimes against humanity and genocide".

“We have sent a note verbale (diplomatic message) to the Indian government saying that Bangladesh wants her back here for the judicial process,” Foreign Affairs Adviser or de facto foreign minister Touhid Hossain told reporters at his office.

Earlier on December 23 the morning, Home Advisor Jahangir Alam said his office has sent a letter to the foreign ministry to facilitate the ousted premier's extradition from India.

“We have sent a letter to the foreign ministry regarding her extradition. The process is currently underway,” he told reporters in response to a query.

Alam said an extradition treaty between Dhaka and New Delhi already exists and Hasina could be brought back to Bangladesh under the treaty.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has announced plans to pursue the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India following the ouster of her Awami League government in August.

During a televised address marking the 100th day of his interim administration, Yunus declared, “We will ensure justice for every killing during the July-August revolution. Efforts to prosecute those responsible are progressing well, and we will demand Hasina’s return from India to hold her accountable.”

Sheikh Hasina’s was forced to flee Bangladesh on August 5 after protests led by students turned violent resulting in loss of lives. Three days after the fall of her administration, Yunus was appointed Chief Adviser of the interim government.

The current interim government accuses Hasina and senior members of her party of authorising a violent crackdown on the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, resulting in several deaths during the July-August protests.