Danish shoppers are saying no to US, one product at a time, with the help of a nifty app

Miffed Danes are rejecting US products with the help of a nifty, little mobile app. The trend began after US President Donald Trump suggested that the US should take control of Greenland, which is an autonomous territory under the Kingdom of Denmark. The comments triggered anger among Danes, leading many to look for ways to reject American goods.

According to a report in Bloomberg, to help them reject US products, Denmark citizens are using an app called UdenUSA that helps users identify everyday products connected to the United States. The UdenUSA app, available on Apple’s App Store in Denmark, scans product barcodes and alerts users if the item is linked to the US.

The app sends a red “X” warning, asking shoppers to put the product back on the shelf. It has quickly gained popularity, with downloads rising sharply.

One of the app’s creators, Joachim Frich, said the idea came from frustration among consumers. Frich told the news site that they are "empowering" regular Danes to send a signal to the US. Frich acknowledged that with this small act of defiance, Denmark isn’t going to cause a dent in US exports, but it is about expressing anger.

“The symbolic value of avoiding American goods is more important than the economic impact,” Frich said.

The boycott mood is also visible in Danish politics. Anders Vistisen, a member of the Danish People’s Party, said the reaction was driven by Trump’s remarks. “Get me out of this mess,” he said, referring to Greenland.

Meanwhile, economic steps are also being discussed. On January 20, AkademikerPension announced it would stop buying US government bonds. On January 21, the Danish parliament discussed whether the move violated chamber rules, though the issue was later dropped.

Bloomberg reported that while the fund’s decision had limited financial impact, it carried strong symbolic meaning. Danish Treasury yields rose after the news.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dismissed suggestions that Europe might take a collective UdenUSA-style approach.

Meanwhile, the app continues to grow. UdenUSA is now available in several languages, including German and English, and can be downloaded across Europe.