Does Shehbaz Sharif's 'draft' post expose why Trump chose Pakistan as 'mediator'?

What was meant to stay behind closed doors may have just slipped into the public view. A deleted 'draft' post linked to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has gone viral on social media. At the centre of the debate is US President Donald Trump and his choice of Pakistan as a mediator in the ongoing West Asia conflict.

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Was this post uploaded accidentally, or an unintended revelation of something far more significant from a geopolitical prism? As speculation grows over Pakistan's role, the focus is on the hidden layers of diplomacy that seldom make it to public knowledge.

Check the draft post here

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What did netizens say?

The post triggered speculations over why Trump chose Pakistan as the "mediator" as the West Asia crisis refuses to die down.

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Policy analyst Surya Kanegaonkar said in a social media post that the US chose Pakistan as "a pliant go-between and stenographer, not a genuine interlocutor." He added that Washington went this route because it gives the US and Iran adequate room and time to craft the narratives they want around a potential deal.

He added that this, however, is not the only advantage. "The Pakistani regime can also be used by China to communicate views on contentious issues. If the deal were to fall through, it would offer Trump a party to deflect the issue with no real consequences. There is no Pakistani 'mediation' or 'peace proposal," Kanegaonkar wrote on X.

The mediation story amped up by the media was farcical from the outset. Pakistan was picked by the US as a pliant go-between and stenographer, not a genuine interlocutor. It gives the US and Iran adequate room and time to construct their preferred narratives around points related… https://t.co/6UdwUcRAkC — Surya Kanegaonkar (@suryakane) April 7, 2026

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Army veteran Lt. Gen. (Retd) KJS Dhillion also shared the screenshot and wrote, "Who drafted it? Posting the handed over draft in a haste. War always has a funny side... up (sic)."

“Draft — Pakistan’s PM message on X”



Who drafted it?

Posting the handed over draft in a haste😂



War always has a funny side … up 😂 pic.twitter.com/QbLBiD2I5L — KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@TinyDhillon) April 8, 2026

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani said that this was "perfectly on brand" for Pakistan. Taking shots at Islamabad, Jethmalani said, "But Draft - Pakistan's PM Message on X may be the most honest thing to ever come out of that office. At least now the world knows: even Pakistan's diplomacy is copy-paste, outsourced and uploaded without proofreading."

Pakistan’s PM didn’t just post on X. He accidentally posted the instructions too. 👀🤌



But “Draft - Pakistan’s PM Message on X” may be the most honest thing to ever come out of that office. At least now the world knows: even Pakistan’s diplomacy is copy-paste, outsourced, and… https://t.co/HdnWX91uSQ pic.twitter.com/oSIL1mFBF2 — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) April 8, 2026

Meanwhile, Afghan activist Fazal Afghan also shared the viral post and hinted that the US or Israel might have written the script for Sharif.

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Lmao, Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif copy pasted the whole message, including the header 'Draft - Pakistan's PM Message on X'. His own staff would never call him that, sounds exactly like USA or Israel writing the script for him. Didn't even edit it before posting. Pakistan's… pic.twitter.com/g35BGOZTVZ — Fazal Afghan (@fhzadran) April 8, 2026

Shocked by the post, American journalist Ryan Grim said that this would've been funny had the world's fate not been hanging in the balance.

Oh, this is unbelievable. The edit history on this tweet shows that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif originally copied and pasted everything he was sent, including:



"*Draft - Pakistan's PM Message on X*"



Now, obviously, Sharif's own staff don't call him "Pakistan's PM,"… https://t.co/q0ls8pK0qd pic.twitter.com/lm2vSEElkb — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) April 7, 2026

A user, however, said that there is no need to take Pakistan so seriously, and this one was just for laughs.

"It's honestly unbelievable - Shehbaz Sharif had a rare chance to present himself as a global peacemaker, but in the rush, he ended up leaving the 'draft' tag in place. That just turned the whole thing into an embarrassing blunder instead of a serious moment. Absolute comedy (sic)."

Some others shared hilarious memes on the same.

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*Draft — Pakistan’s PM message on X*



America, Israel and Iran Sab piche pad gye hain 😭😭



Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif be like :#Ceasefire #TrumpsWars pic.twitter.com/xDDGCNThTm — Shefali Sharma (@I_ShefaliSharma) April 8, 2026

Shehbaz Sharif after looking at Draft Tweet from his account. pic.twitter.com/QEmlBsmxSo — Ankur Singh (@AnkurSingh) April 8, 2026