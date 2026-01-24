Diplomatic snub for Pakistan: Israel says ‘not welcome’ as Shehbaz Sharif signs up for Trump's Board of Peace

Israel has said that it would not allow Pakistan or any other country that has backed terrorism in the past to play a role in the recently established Board of Peace for Gaza. The comment from Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat came after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the 'Board of Peace' charter along with 20 other countries at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The 'Board of Peace' has been established by US President Donald Trump to help in Gaza's transition. Barkat said that Pakistan is among the backers of terrorism.

“Any country that supported terror is not welcome... and that includes Pakistan,” Barkat told NDTV at Davos.

While Barkat opposed Pakistan's inclusion in the Board of Peace, he backed Trump's framework for the restoration of peace in Gaza. He added that it is better than the UN, which he said was "biased".

Furthermore, he questioned the international peacekeeping forces, terming them as "supportive" of the terrorist organisations in Gaza.

"We will not accept the Qataris, the Turks... and that includes Pakistan... They've been very supportive of the jihadi organisation in Gaza, and we will not trust them having boots on the ground."

On Thursday, Trump unveiled the Board of Peace as part of the second phase of his 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict. The board also intends to serve as a new international mechanism to resolve global conflicts beyond Gaza.

“Once this board is completely formed, we can do pretty much whatever we want to do. And we’ll do it in conjunction with the United Nations,” Trump said at the launch, adding that the UN had “great potential” that was not fully utilised.

The board will be chaired by Donald Trump and will consist exclusively of heads of state at the top level. While more than 60 countries, including India and China, were invited, around 20 participated in the launch.

List of countries that have so far accepted Trump's invitation are Argentina, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Morocco, Mongolia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

India has not reacted yet to the Trump administration's invitation to join the Board of Peace.