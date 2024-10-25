Elon Musk’s secret talks with Putin: Report reveals tech billionaire’s frequent contact with Russian leader and alleged favours for China

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has reportedly been in frequent contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin since 2022, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). These conversations are said to have touched on a range of topics, including personal matters, business interests, and global geopolitical tensions.

Sources familiar with the discussions, including former U.S., European, and Russian officials, claim that at one point, Putin asked Musk to refrain from enabling his Starlink satellite internet service over Taiwan as a favour to Chinese President Xi Jinping. This request reportedly came amid rising tensions in the Russia-Ukraine war, underscoring Musk's evolving role as a significant player not just in business, but in global affairs.

The WSJ report further suggested that Musk’s dialogue with Putin may hint at a possible re-engagement between the tech mogul and the Russian leader, potentially aligning with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s stance on seeking a resolution to major conflicts like the war in Ukraine. Musk, who has been openly supportive of Trump’s 2024 presidential bid, could be positioning himself in line with Trump's proposed foreign policy approach, which advocates for negotiating peace with Russia.

Despite the gravity of these alleged interactions, White House officials were reportedly unaware of the extent of Musk's communications with Putin. Musk, on his part, has consistently denied claims that he is sympathetic to Russia or acting as an apologist for Putin. He pointed to his companies' contributions in aiding Ukraine, stating that Tesla and SpaceX have done more to undermine Russia than any other private entity. Musk has also previously denied accusations that he sold Starlink terminals to Russia, labelling such reports as "categorically false."

A source cited by WSJ described the U.S. government's complex relationship with Musk, noting its reliance on his technologies. SpaceX is critical for launching national security satellites and NASA depends on Musk's spacecraft for transporting astronauts to the International Space Station. While there is discomfort over Musk's alleged communication with Putin, the source confirmed that no security alarms had been raised.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov downplayed the narrative, stating that the Kremlin's only contact with Musk involved a single phone call in which Putin and Musk discussed "space and current as well as future technologies."

A spokeswoman for Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign praised Musk, calling him a “once-in-a-generation industry leader.” She also emphasized Trump’s track record, stating, “There’s only one candidate in this race under whom Putin did not invade another country, and that’s President Trump. He has long championed a ‘peace through strength’ foreign policy, which he will reintroduce to deter Russian aggression and bring an end to the war in Ukraine.”

The WSJ report underscores Musk's growing involvement in geopolitical matters, extending far beyond his business empire. His reported dialogues with Putin and Kremlin officials illustrate the tech titan’s increasing influence in the international political landscape, blurring the lines between business and diplomacy.

