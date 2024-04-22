EU relaxes Schengen visa norms for Indian nationals; here's what you need to know

In a promising development for Indian citizens, the European Union (EU) announced on Monday that individuals from India can now seek a multiple-entry visa with extended validity.

The European Commission stated in a release that the regulations, endorsed on April 18, present a more advantageous framework than the previous standard provisions of the visa code.

Under the newly instituted visa 'cascade' arrangement for India, individuals can obtain long-term, multi-entry Schengen visas valid for two years after successfully obtaining and utilizing two visas within the preceding three years.

"The initial two-year visa is typically succeeded by a five-year visa, contingent upon the remaining validity of the passport. Throughout the duration of these visas, holders enjoy travel privileges equivalent to visa-exempt nationals," the statement explained.

EU's statement further pointed out that this decision of theirs aligns with the deepening ties outlined in the EU-India Common Agenda on migration and mobility, which aims for comprehensive collaboration on migration policy between the EU and India.

Taking to X, EU ambassador, Herve Delphin said, "Unlocking Easier Access to Europe! EU Diplomat Hervé Delphin Champions New Schengen Visa Regime, Extending to Indian Frequent Travelers for Up to 5 Years. Strengthening People-to-People Ties!"

Under the Schengen visa, holders are permitted to freely explore the Schengen area, allowing for short stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

While these visas are not restricted by purpose, it's important to note that they do not confer the right to work.

The Schengen area comprises 29 European countries, including 25 EU member states: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, and Sweden. Additionally, it encompasses Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.