EU widens export bans, targets chemicals, metals, salts and ores linked to Russia, China, India

European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas announced fresh sanctions as part of the EU’s 19th package targeting Moscow. “We’re adding more chemicals, metal components, salts, and ores to our export bans and tighter export controls on entities from Russia as well as China and India,” she said. The measures aim to further restrict Russia’s access to critical materials and disrupt supply chains aiding its war effort.

"We must cut off supplies to Russia’s military industry. So that it can’t feed its war machine. We’re adding more chemicals, metal components, salts, and ores to our export bans and tighter export controls on entities from Russia as well as China and India. Our message is clear: if you enable Russia’s war and try to dodge our sanctions, you will face the consequences. Today, we propose listing significant actors in third countries like China that are providing support to the Russian military industrial complex," Kallas wrote in a series of posts on X (formally twitter).

EU officials have pointed to India’s participation in Russian-led military drills and continued purchase of Russian oil as major sticking points in advancing cooperation. Kallas said, “Participating in military exercises, purchase of oil – all these are obstacles to our cooperation when it comes to deepening the ties.”

The recent Zapad 2025 military exercise, held from September 10 to 16, saw Indian troops join Russian units, drawing sharp criticism from EU representatives. “This is a great concern for our countries,” Kallas noted. “If you want closer ties with us, then why participate in exercises that are existential threat to us?”

Balancing partnership with strategic realities

While the EU seeks stronger trade ties with India, leaders acknowledge the difficulty of untangling India from its historical relationship with Russia. “I don’t think we have illusions regarding this,” Kallas said, adding that disagreements remain “very clear” and must be addressed through negotiations.

EU officials stress that expanding economic cooperation with India is a way to avoid “pushing them into Russia’s corner,” but caution that unresolved differences could stall progress.

EU accelerates LNG ban

Parallel to the India discussions, EU sources revealed plans to ban Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports by January 1, 2027, a year earlier than scheduled. The move follows pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has urged Europe to take a more forceful role in weakening Russia’s war economy.

The new sanctions package also targets Russia’s shadow tanker fleet, cryptocurrency networks, banks in Central Asia, Chinese refineries, and customs loopholes used to funnel dual-use goods to Moscow.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the measures, saying they would not alter Russia’s stance.