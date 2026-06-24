Europe heatwave turns severe: France curbs public drinking, UK braces for June record

France restricted alcohol at state-organised public events, closed hundreds of schools and placed large parts of the country under its highest heat alert as extreme temperatures swept across Europe.

The curbs were introduced during the Fête de la musique, an annual celebration that draws millions of people onto the streets, as temperatures climbed above 40°C in parts of France.

Advertisement

“For ‌all ⁠events organized by the state and its agencies, instructions have been given not to offer alcohol,” the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement.

France is among 26 countries, stretching from Ireland to Greece, that issued heat alerts as Western Europe endured one of its worst June heatwaves on record.

Spain closed a World Cup fan zone in Madrid, while the United Kingdom prepared for temperatures that could smash its all-time June record.

France shuts more than 800 schools

More than half of France’s 96 regions were placed under red heatwave alerts, the most severe warning level, as temperatures crossed 40°C in several areas.

More than 800 schools were ordered to close, while authorities urged people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.

Advertisement

Temperatures were expected to rise above 41°C in some places, with little immediate relief in sight.

Météo-France said the country could remain on “a very high plateau” of temperatures until at least Thursday.

“This heatwave will be quite comparable in severity to the one in August 2003. It is expected to surpass it in terms of maximum intensity,” Météo France said Monday.

The comparison has raised concern because the 2003 heatwave lasted 16 days and killed nearly 15,000 people in France.

Several locations have already broken their all-time or June temperature records during the latest spell.

Second heat dome in two months

The extreme temperatures are being driven by a heat dome positioned over Europe for the second time in two months.

Advertisement

A heat dome forms when a persistent high-pressure system traps hot air close to the surface and pushes it downward, preventing cooler air from moving in.

The heatwave is also unfolding as an El Niño pattern strengthens in the tropical Pacific. The natural climate phenomenon can increase the frequency and severity of temperature extremes around the world.

Scientists say human-caused climate change is making heatwaves longer, more intense and more frequent. Europe is the fastest-warming continent on the planet.

UK braces for record temperatures

The United Kingdom’s Met Office issued a rare Red Extreme Heat Warning for Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures were forecast to reach at least 39°C, which would break the UK’s June record of 35.6°C, set in 1976.

High humidity is expected to worsen the conditions, while parts of the country could experience tropical nights, when temperatures do not fall below 20°C.

Spain shuts World Cup fan zone

Spain is also experiencing triple-digit Fahrenheit temperatures and exceptionally warm nights.

Along the Almería coast in southeastern Spain, temperatures did not fall below 30°C overnight, leaving residents with little relief from the daytime heat.

Madrid authorities closed a World Cup fan zone set up with large screens for supporters because of the risk posed by the weather.