'Bangladesh could become an outpost to attack India': Sushant Sareen on potential Dhaka-Islamabad defence tie-up

Strategic affairs expert Sushant Sareen on Tuesday flagged concerns that a potential defence tie-up between Pakistan and Bangladesh could pose a significant threat to India. His comments come at a time when Islamabad and Dhaka are eyeing a defence pact, similar to the one Pakistan signed with Saudi Arabia, amid rising tensions with India.

Advertisement

Sareen told news agency ANI there are "disturbing reports" that people from the Pakistani establishment are operating from within Bangladesh government offices and influencing decision-making. He said that a defence tie-up between the two countries, if it materialises, could lead to Pakistani military presence or security assistance in Bangladesh.

But what danger does it pose to India? In Sareen's words, "There are reports of Pakistan and Bangladesh trying to enter into a defence deal, which means there could soon be Pakistani boots on the ground or some kind of assistance being given to Bangladesh. The regime in Bangladesh is now totally in the Pakistani pocket, and Bangladesh becomes an outpost to attack India... It will be a classic case of Bangladesh cutting not just its nose, but two of its necks to spite India's face."

Advertisement

He further said that India will have to go back to the drawing board and rework its plans vis-à-vis Bangladesh.

"A lot of people consider what India is doing or not doing as a strategic restraint. But I sometimes wonder whether it's strategic restraint or it's strategic paralysis. We need to do certain things, and it should serve as a lesson for India, even for other countries in the neighbourhood and the rest of the world."

Pakistan-Bangladesh defence pact: Here's what we know

As per reports, Pakistan is eyeing a similar NATO-style defence agreement with Bangladesh. With elections in Bangladesh scheduled in the next 2 months, Pakistan in keen to fast-track the agreement.

Islamabad and Dhaka have already established a joint mechanism to draft the proposed pact. When signed, the deal would pave the way for the two countries to officially begin sharing intelligence, conduct joint military drills, and even enter into arms agreements.

Advertisement

It, however, is not known whether the defence pact would include nuclear cooperation or not.

The agreement is likely to be similar to one Pakistan signed with Saudi Arabia in September this year. In September, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a mutual defence agreement, which was seen as a strategic deterrent against India in Islamabad's policy circles.

The phrase -- "an aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both" -- caught the experts' attention.