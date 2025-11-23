G20 consensus in Johannesburg: 'No nation should use threat or force for territorial expansions'

A rare moment of early consensus set the tone at Johannesburg's G20 Leaders' Summit on Saturday, when members cleared a joint Declaration at the very start of the meeting. At the centre of the text was a direct assertion that, in line with the UN Charter, "all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state."

Diplomats described the line as an implicit signal to Russia, Israel and Myanmar. The Declaration also condemned terrorism "in all its forms and manifestations" and committed members to protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms regardless of race, sex, language or religion.

The early approval of the Declaration, despite US objections, underscored what negotiators called a determination to prevent geopolitical divides from derailing the Summit. The document warned that global instability, widening inequality, and intensifying competition threaten inclusive growth and development pathways.

Reaffirming the need to anchor cooperation within established rules, the leaders said, "We understand our interconnectedness as a global community of nations and reaffirm our commitment to ensure that no one is left behind through multilateral cooperation, macro policy coordination, global partnerships for sustainable development and solidarity."

The text placed strong focus on peaceful dispute resolution and adherence to international humanitarian law. It also pressed for greater support to countries disproportionately hit by climate disasters, particularly Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries struggling with high adaptation and recovery costs.

On debt, the Declaration said that mounting liabilities continue to limit developing countries’ ability to invest in healthcare, education, infrastructure and disaster resilience.

Energy security was framed as fundamental to sovereignty and economic stability. Leaders commended South Africa’s Voluntary Energy Security Toolkit designed to help nations build resilient and integrated energy systems, while underscoring that sustainable industrialisation is central to long-term energy transitions.

Food security featured prominently, with a clear affirmation that every person has the right to be free from hunger. The G20 urged stronger political will to expand access to safe and nutritious food.

Members also acknowledged the promise of digital and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, and stressed that these tools must be harnessed "for the public good" in an equitable way.

The Declaration flagged the critical role of Multilateral Development Banks in poverty reduction and economic development, and included sections on climate action, anti-corruption efforts, protection for whistleblowers, and support for migrant workers and refugees.

South Africa’s International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola called the adoption of the Declaration "a great moment," saying it could yield significant benefits for Africa.

Responding to questions on Washington's resistance, he said the G20’s work could not be shaped by one member. "The G20 cannot be paralysed on the basis of the absence of someone who was invited," he said. "This G20 is not about the US. It is about all the 21 members. Those of us who are here have decided this is where the world must go."

India's vision at the Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attending his 12th G20 Summit, used the Africa-hosted meeting to reinforce India's development approach rooted in the harmony of people, society and nature. Modi thanked South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for the successful hosting and praised the presidency’s work on skilled migration, food security, digital innovation and women’s empowerment.

He described the first G20 Summit in Africa as an opportunity to set new global development parameters anchored in India’s concept of "Integral Humanism".

Modi proposed six initiatives: a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository, an Africa Skills Multiplier, a Global Healthcare Response Team, a satellite-data partnership for developing nations, a Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative, and a plan to counter the drug-terror nexus.