'Genocide of Hindus': Bangladeshi Islamists attack minority population, burn houses, kidnap women as the country descends into unholy madness

In a shocking turn of events, Bangladesh has been plunged into chaos as Islamist extremists have taken advantage of the political turmoil to unleash a wave of terror and violence against the Hindu community. Reports are pouring in from across the country of Islamist mobs attacking Hindu homes, burning them to the ground, and abducting women in a horrific descent into anarchy.

And the genocide of Hindus by IsIamists in #Bangladesh continues...

They're openly burning the Hindu's houses, kiIIing them, abducting women......



Forget condemning, so called seculars are rejoicing it...#AllEyesOnBangladeshiHindus pic.twitter.com/FcmLDZ5GNa — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) August 5, 2024

The violence erupted as the country was already reeling from the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the ensuing power vacuum.

BREAKING:



Islamists attack a Hindu village in Bangladesh.



They surround the homes and threaten the people inside.



At the end of the video, they enter the house and lead the Hindus out, rounding them up and forcing them out of the village



🇧🇩🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZLIOiLZIRJ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 5, 2024

Islamist groups, emboldened by the lack of strong leadership, have seized the opportunity to target the Hindu minority, who have long been subjected to discrimination and persecution in the Muslim-majority nation.

BREAKING:



More and more videos coming out of Bangladesh, showing local Islamists taking advantage of the chaos in the country to attack the homes of the Hindu community in the country



🇧🇩🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jiGwd3UXF1 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 5, 2024

Videos and eyewitness accounts from the affected areas paint a grim picture of the atrocities being committed. Hindu women are being abducted and taken to unknown locations, while their homes are being looted and set ablaze. The attackers seem to have no regard for the law or human life, as they terrorize innocent civilians with impunity.

Hindu temples are being burnt.

Hindu women are being r@ped.

Hindu men, women & children are being killed.



Hindus in Bangladesh facing burburism of Jamaat-e-Islami.



This is what happens when Hindus become minority. Bangladesh has become Pakistan for Hindus. We can only cry 😢 pic.twitter.com/6qfzDI7Deb — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) August 5, 2024

The situation has reached a boiling point, with the Hindu community living in constant fear for their lives and the safety of their loved ones. The lack of a strong government response has only emboldened the attackers, who continue to wreak havoc across the country.

Dear Casteist Hindus



Today in Bangladesh, when radical Islamists are r@ping the Hindu women, killing the Hindus and burning Hindu's houses and temples, they are not saying



Yadav Ji Ko Mat Maro

Pandit Ji Ek Taraf Hat Jao



You are a Hindu, this is enough for them. pic.twitter.com/ssyIhBP7sF — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) August 5, 2024

International human rights organizations have condemned the violence and called for immediate action to protect the Hindu minority. However, the Bangladeshi authorities have been slow to respond, and the situation remains dire.

On Sunday, August 4, violent clashes in Bangladesh resulted in the death of approximately 100 people, including a Hindu councillor. Reports indicate that Hindu homes and temples, such as those belonging to ISKCON and the Kali temple, were specifically targeted, forcing devotees to seek shelter.

Haradhan Roy, a member of the Parshuram Thana Awami League and councillor of Ward 4 in Rangpur city, was among the deceased.

In related news, an indefinite curfew was imposed as fresh clashes resulted in 101 fatalities. The violence erupted between protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and supporters of her government. The authorities responded by cutting off internet connectivity and imposing a nationwide curfew. The clashes intensified when government opponents clashed with activists from the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League.

As the night of terror continues, the world watches in horror as Bangladesh descends into anarchy. The international community must come together to put an end to the violence and ensure the safety and security of all citizens, regardless of their religion or ethnicity.