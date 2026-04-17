Hormuz, West Asia conflict: What PM Modi and Trump discussed in their latest call on the crisis

Donald Trump had warm words for Narendra Modi on Thursday, and a pointed message about where the two leaders stand. Asked about his recent call with the Indian Prime Minister, the US President was unambiguous: "I had a very good talk with him, and he's a friend of mine from India, and he's doing great. We had a very good conversation."

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The remarks, made in response to a question from ANI, came as diplomatic activity over West Asia accelerates and global powers scramble to secure critical energy corridors.

What the two leaders discussed

PM Modi had confirmed the call earlier, posting on X that the conversation covered the state of India-US ties and the situation in West Asia. "Received a call from my friend, President Donald Trump. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas," he wrote.

The call went beyond pleasantries. Modi said both sides addressed regional security challenges directly, including the need to keep one of the world's most critical maritime passages open. "We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure," he said.

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US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described the exchange as "a very positive and productive call," signalling that the two countries are in alignment on the strategic questions the region is raising.

The broader context

The Modi-Trump conversation takes place amid rising geopolitical pressure. Global powers are watching West Asia closely, with energy security and maritime stability at the centre of concern. The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world's oil flows, has emerged as a flashpoint, making the India-US alignment on keeping it open particularly significant.

Trump's diplomatic engagement extends beyond India. The US President also announced a 10-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon following separate talks with regional leaders, part of a broader American push to manage escalating tensions in the region.