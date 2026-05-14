EU restores India on seafood export list, boosting hopes for $1.5-billion trade 

India has been included in the revised draft list published by the European Union for the continued export of aquaculture products to the bloc from September 2026, marking a significant relief for the country’s seafood export sector.

The revised list comes after concerns emerged over India’s omission from the earlier Implementing Regulation (EU) 2024/2598 issued in October 2024, which did not include India among countries authorised to export products of animal origin meant for human consumption to the EU from September 2026.

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The development follows compliance measures undertaken by India in line with the European Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2023/905, which mandates exporting countries to ensure that animals and animal products shipped to the EU are free from antimicrobial medicinal products used for growth promotion and antimicrobials reserved for human treatment.

In a press communication dated May 12, the European Commission said the updated list includes countries that have demonstrated compliance with EU restrictions on antimicrobial use in food-producing animals and have provided the required guarantees and assurances under EU regulations.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said India’s proposed inclusion reflects the European Union’s confidence in the country’s regulatory systems, residue monitoring mechanisms and food safety standards. Once formally adopted by the European Commission, the revised regulation is expected to ensure uninterrupted exports of Indian aquaculture products to the EU market beyond September 2026.

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The EU remained a crucial market for Indian seafood exports in 2025-26, emerging as the third-largest destination and accounting for 18.94 per cent of total export value at $1.593 billion. Exports to the region recorded strong growth over the previous fiscal, with value rising 41.45 per cent and shipment volumes increasing 38.29 per cent. Farmed shrimp continued to dominate exports to the bloc.

The government said the development recognises sustained efforts by the Department of Commerce and agencies such as the Marine Products Export Development Authority and the Export Inspection Council in strengthening regulatory compliance and promoting responsible aquaculture practices.

India has implemented several measures, including the National Residue Control Programme, post-harvest testing protocols and rigorous surveillance systems for banned antibiotics and pharmacologically active substances. Stakeholder training and awareness programmes have also been expanded to strengthen food safety and residue monitoring frameworks.

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According to the release, India has consistently improved systems related to veterinary medicinal products, antimicrobial residues, traceability and quality assurance in aquaculture production and seafood processing. The proposed inclusion is being viewed as the outcome of continued technical engagement and regulatory cooperation between India and the EU, and is expected to support export growth, employment generation and foreign exchange earnings from the seafood sector.