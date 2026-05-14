HAL shares rise 4% intra day on Q4 earnings; net profit crosses Rs 4,000 crore

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) rose 4% intraday after the defence firm reported its Q4 earnings. Net profit rose 5.5% to Rs 4,196 crore in Q4 from Rs 3,977 crore in the corresponding period last year. The defence company's revenue from operations rose 2% to Rs 13,942 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 13,700 crore in the year-ago period.

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Net income climbed 5% to Rs 15,093 crore in Q4 from Rs 14,351 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. However, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 4% to Rs 5,058 crore against Rs 5,294 crore in the corresponding period last year.

EBITDA margin also slipped to 36.3% in Q4 against 38.6% in the year-ago period.

HAL shares rose 4% intraday to Rs 4805.30 against the previous close of Rs 4617.35. Later, the stock ended 0.15% lower at Rs 4610.50. HAL shares hit a 52 week high of Rs 5166 on May 16, 2025.

The defence stock has a RSI of 63. An RSI above below 70 indicates the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts.

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HAL shares stand higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 12.47% in a month and risen 210% in three years.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures. The company's products include HAWK, light combat aircraft (LCA), SU-30 MKI, intermediate jet trainer (IJT), DORNIER and HTT-40.