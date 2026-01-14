'If we don't, Russia or China will': Trump doubles down on takeover of Greenland

US President Donald Trump has once again pressed his case for American control of Greenland, doubling down on national security arguments and warning that strategic inaction would hand the Arctic territory to America's rivals. He suggested that Greenland was central to US military strategy and future defence architecture.

"The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building. NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN," he wrote on Truth Social.

"Militarily, without the vast power of the United States, much of which I built during my first term, and am now bringing to a new and even higher level, NATO would not be an effective force or deterrent - Not even close! They know that, and so do I. NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES. Anything less than that is unacceptable," he added.

Trump has repeatedly articulated that the US must secure Greenland to safeguard its strategic interests in the Arctic. He has argued that Denmark cannot adequately defend the territory on its own and that full US ownership, rather than leasing arrangements, would provide Washington unrestricted military and economic access.

Greenland is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with Copenhagen retaining control over defence, foreign affairs, and security.

Denmark has consistently rejected Trump's national security claims, pointing out that Washington already enjoys deep military access in the territory. Washington operates bases under long-standing defence agreements, giving it a significant Arctic footprint without requiring any change in sovereignty.

Earlier on Tuesday, former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that any attempt to take over Greenland would be a "big mistake", arguing that the United States already has all the access it needs.

Speaking on Squawk Box, Blinken said: "The question really is why. We don't need to do this. In terms of our military position there. I visited our base there. We have an agreement dating back to 1951 that allows us to add more bases, add more personnel, add more equipment, so we don't need to take it over to do that."