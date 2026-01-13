'Denmark can't sell it': Blinken warns US takeover of Greenland would be a 'big mistake'

Former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that any attempt by the United States to take over Greenland would be a "big mistake." He said Washington already has all the military and economic access it needs - without resorting to what he described as an "imperial deal."

Speaking on Squawk Box, Blinken said there was never any serious discussion during his tenure about acquiring Greenland, despite recent statements from the White House suggesting military options were on the table.

"The question really is why. We don't need to do this. In terms of our military position there. I visited our base there. We have an agreement dating back to 1951 that allows us to add more bases, add more personnel, add more equipment, so we don't need to take it over to do that," Blinken said.

He added that even Greenland's natural resources did not justify a takeover. "The minerals, the other wealth that's there, all we have to do is ask. They're very happy to do deals, trade, and investment deals. We don't need to do an imperial deal to take over the place."

Blinken said such a move would severely damage US alliances. "So this would be a big mistake because we can get what we need and what we want by doing it cooperatively, not by taking over the place. It would obviously gut our relationship with one of our best allies, Denmark, that's been with us in Iraq and Afghanistan after 9/11."

The former state secretary also warned of broader consequences for Western security structures. "It would gut NATO, the strongest defensive alliance in history."

Addressing talk of a possible purchase, Blinken said the idea was fundamentally flawed. "If he's talking about us buying Greenland, the problem is Denmark can't sell it. Greenland doesn't want to be sold. At least the politicians tell us that."

He dismissed any notion that financial inducements could change public opinion. "Maybe, he's (Donald Trump) thinking of some kind of hostile takeover where the government there is basically a board and people shareholders, and if you offer them enough, they will take it. But every poll tells us that is not what they want."

The White House last week confirmed that US President Donald Trump was considering "a range of options" to acquire Greenland, including military measures. "President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it's vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region," Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

She added, "The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilising the US military is always an option at the commander in chief's disposal."

Denmark has repeatedly rejected claims that the US lacks sufficient security access in the region. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has pointed to long-standing defence agreements that already grant Washington extensive rights in Greenland.

Rasmus Jarlov, a Conservative MP and chairman of Denmark's Defence Committee, has also said the US already enjoys sweeping military access to the island - and has chosen not to fully use it.