Iran launches live-fire drills in Strait of Hormuz amid US nuclear talks in Geneva

Iran fired missiles into the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday and temporarily closed parts of the vital shipping route for military drills, just hours after indirect nuclear talks with the United States began in Geneva, according to Iranian state media.

The talks, mediated by Oman, are being held under tight security at the residence of the Omani ambassador to the United Nations and represent the latest effort to ease tensions that have sharply escalated in recent weeks.

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As negotiations got underway, Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out live-fire exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

Missiles launched from within Iran and from positions along its coastline struck designated targets in the waterway. Officials said sections of the strait were temporarily closed to ensure safety during the drills.

Tehran has repeatedly warned that it could shut the route to commercial traffic if the United States launches an attack.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is leading Tehran’s delegation, said ahead of the meeting: “I am in Geneva with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal. What is not on the table is submission before threats.”

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The renewed diplomatic push follows earlier discussions in Oman and comes amid a visible military build-up on both sides. Washington has increased its deployments in the region, while Tehran has stepped up missile and naval exercises.

US President Donald Trump said he would be involved “indirectly” in the negotiations and suggested Iran was keen to avoid further escalation. “I think they want to make a deal. I don’t think they want the consequences of not making a deal,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One.

US officials have maintained that military options remain on the table if diplomacy fails. Trump has repeatedly warned of the possible use of force to curb Iran’s nuclear programme and has said “regime change” could be the best outcome for Iran.

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Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hit back at US rhetoric. “The US President says their army is the world’s strongest, but the strongest army in the world can sometimes be slapped so hard it cannot get up,” Iranian media quoted him as saying.

In separate remarks aired on state television, Khamenei added: “Of course, a warship is a dangerous apparatus, but more dangerous than the warship is the weapon that can sink the warship into the depths of the sea,” and warned that “forcing the result of talks in advance is a wrong and foolish act.”

The central sticking point remains Iran’s nuclear programme. The United States wants an agreement that would curb Iran’s nuclear activities and prevent it from developing atomic weapons, while also pushing to expand the talks to include Iran’s missile stockpile and its regional influence.

Tehran has rejected that demand, insisting the negotiations must focus solely on nuclear limits and sanctions relief. Iranian officials have said they will not end uranium enrichment altogether and will not negotiate over their missile programme.

Iran maintains its nuclear programme is peaceful and compliant with its rights under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The United States and Israel argue that Tehran is pursuing nuclear weapons capability. Israel, which is not a signatory to the treaty, follows a policy of neither confirming nor denying possession of nuclear arms.