Iran strikes cripple 13 US bases in Middle East, troops shift to remote operations: Report

Iran’s sustained missile and drone attacks on American military installations across the Middle East have left several key US bases “largely uninhabitable”, forcing troops to relocate to temporary facilities such as hotels and office spaces.

According to a report by The New York Times, the shift has effectively pushed parts of the US military into a form of “remote warfare”, with ground personnel operating from makeshift locations even as air operations continue from functional bases.

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Many of the 13 US bases in the region have been severely degraded, particularly those in Kuwait, which have suffered some of the heaviest damage due to their proximity to Iran. Facilities including Port Shuaiba, Ali Al Salem Air Base and Camp Buehring have been struck, damaging operational centres, aircraft infrastructure and fuel systems. The attacks have disrupted logistics and raised concerns about troop safety and long-term operational sustainability.

Tehran’s offensive comes in response to ongoing US and Israeli military actions, with Iran targeting bases, embassies and energy infrastructure across countries such as Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

At Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar — home to US Central Command’s regional headquarters — an Iranian strike damaged a key early-warning radar system. In Bahrain, a drone attack hit communications equipment at the US Fifth Fleet headquarters, while Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Air Base reportedly saw damage to refuelling tankers and communication systems.

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Despite the setbacks, US officials maintain that operations remain active. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth recently said American forces have struck thousands of targets inside Iran, indicating that Washington is continuing its campaign.

However, experts warn the dispersal strategy comes with operational trade-offs. “You’re absolutely going to lose capability", retired US Air Force specialist Wes J Bryant told the NYT, highlighting the limitations of operating from improvised locations.

Iran has also sought to capitalise on the situation. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has urged civilians to report suspected US troop locations, alleging that American forces are blending into civilian areas — a claim Washington has not formally addressed.

In response, the US has reinforced its presence in the region, deploying additional fighter squadrons, air defence systems and thousands of troops. Rapid-response units, including airborne and Marine forces, have been moved closer to the conflict zone, while some personnel have been relocated to Europe as part of a broader dispersal strategy.

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The developments underscore a growing vulnerability: many US bases in the region were built during earlier conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, when adversaries lacked Iran’s advanced missile capabilities. Now, those installations are increasingly exposed.