I said, 'No Thank You': Trump claims Iran offered him the role of Supreme Leader

US President Donald Trump has made a striking claim about Iran's leadership, asserting that he was informally offered the role of the country's Supreme Leader an idea he says he immediately rejected.

Speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner, Trump said, "There's never been a head of a country that wanted that job less than being the head of Iran. We hear them very clearly. They say, I don't want it. We'd like to make you the next supreme leader. No, thank you. I don't want it."

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The remarks come amid heightened uncertainty within Iran's leadership structure following recent strikes that reportedly killed several senior figures. After the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his son Mojtaba Khamenei is said to have assumed the position of Supreme Leader, though reports indicate he has not made a public appearance since the conflict escalated.

Trump reiterates talks claim

Alongside the unusual claim, Trump maintained that the United States is engaged in ongoing backchannel communication with Tehran, despite Iran publicly denying any negotiations.

"And I tell you, we're winning so big, nobody's ever seen anything like we're doing in the Middle East with Iran. And they are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they're afraid to say it because they figure they'll be killed by their own people. They're also afraid they'll be killed by us," he said.

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He also described recent US actions against Iran as a "military decimation", reiterating his position that Washington has the upper hand in the ongoing conflict.

US proposal faces rejection from Tehran

Amid the continuing hostilities, reports suggest that the US has conveyed a 15-point ceasefire proposal to Iran through intermediaries, including Pakistan. The reported plan includes demands such as dismantling Iran's nuclear programme, restricting missile capabilities, ending support to proxy groups like Hezbollah, and ensuring the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

However, Tehran has dismissed both the proposal and claims of any ongoing talks. Responding sharply, Iran's joint military command spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaqari said on state television, "Has the level of your inner struggle reached the stage of you (Trump) negotiating with yourself?"

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"As we have always said... no one like us will make a deal with you. Not now. Not ever."

According to Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency, Tehran has instead put forward its own five-point framework, signalling that any resolution to the conflict would be on terms defined by Iran.