West Asia conflict: Iran permits Indian ships to transit via Hormuz, blocks 'enemy nations'

Iran has signalled that access through the Strait of Hormuz will not be completely shut, with ships from a group of countries, including India, continuing to pass through the key global shipping route despite the ongoing conflict between Iran, the US and Israel

Speaking to Iranian state television, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the strait remains operational for nations that have engaged with Tehran and are considered friendly. Alongside India, vessels linked to Russia, China, Pakistan and Iraq have been permitted transit.

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"You have seen on the news: China, Russia, Pakistan, Iraq, and India. Two of its ships passed through a few nights ago, and some other countries, and even Bangladesh, I believe. These are countries that spoke with us and coordinated with us, and this will continue in the future as well, even after the war," Araghchi said.

He noted that several governments and shipowners had reached out to Iran seeking clarity on safe passage. "Many of the shipowners, or the countries that own these vessels, have contacted us and requested that we ensure their safe passage through the strait. For some of these countries that we consider friendly, or in cases where we have decided to do so for other reasons, our armed forces have provided safe passage," he added.

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At the same time, Iran made it clear that not all vessels would be treated equally. Ships associated with the United States, Israel and certain Gulf countries involved in the conflict are being denied access.

"We are in a state of war. The region is a war zone, and there is no reason to allow the ships of our enemies and their allies to pass through. But it remains open to others," Araghchi said.

He also pointed to Iran's ability to enforce control over the strait, suggesting that earlier doubts about its intent or capability had been misplaced.

"They thought Iran did not have the courage to do such a thing. But we did it with strength. They mobilised all their abilities to stop it, but they failed. They even turned to other countries. They even appealed to those they themselves consider enemies, asking them to come and help reopen this waterway. But no one responded, because it is simply not feasible," he said.

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The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most critical energy corridors globally, and any selective access or restriction has implications for international trade and oil supply chains.