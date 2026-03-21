Iran unsuccessfully targeted Diego Garcia base, UK source says after strike rose missile range concerns

Iran attempted to target the joint US-UK military base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, but the strike was unsuccessful, a UK official source told AFP on Saturday. The Diego Garcia incident has drawn global attention due to the strategic importance of the base and what the attack suggests about Tehran’s missile capabilities.

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The UK source confirmed that Iran’s attempt to hit Diego Garcia failed, after reports said Tehran fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles toward the facility. One missile reportedly failed mid-flight, while the other was intercepted by a US warship, though officials have not disclosed full operational details.

The development came at a time of rising tensions in West Asia, with the UK government recently allowing the United States to use certain British bases to launch strikes against Iranian sites linked to attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. British officials described Iran’s actions as reckless and warned that threats to key military assets and shipping routes pose risks to global security and allied interests.

Why the Diego Garcia strike matters

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The attempted strike has attracted significant attention because Diego Garcia is one of the most strategically important military installations used by the United States and the United Kingdom. Located in the British Indian Ocean Territory, the base serves as a major hub for long-range bombers, naval deployments, surveillance operations and logistical support across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The facility has played a crucial role in past US military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan and is considered vital for maintaining Western military presence in the Indian Ocean. Its remote location makes it highly secure and suitable for storing equipment, fuel and supplies needed for rapid response during regional conflicts.

Because of its strategic position, the base is also central to monitoring activity by rivals such as Iran and China, making any attempt to target it particularly significant for global defence planners.

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Missile range questions raised

The incident has also sparked debate over the true range of Iran’s missile arsenal. Diego Garcia lies roughly 3,800–4,000 kilometres from Iran, far beyond the range Tehran has publicly acknowledged for its ballistic missiles. Iranian officials had earlier said their missiles were limited to about 2,000 kilometres, but the reported strike suggests the possibility of modified or longer-range systems.

Experts say Iran may have used an upgraded or experimental missile to attempt the strike, possibly by reducing payload weight or modifying existing designs to extend range. Even though the attack did not hit its target, analysts believe it signals that Iran’s capabilities may be more advanced than previously estimated.

The failed strike has therefore become significant not only as a military incident, but also as a reminder of the growing reach of missile technology in the region and the risks it poses to global trade routes, military bases and strategic stability.