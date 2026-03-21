'Attacks on critical infrastructure...': PM Modi talks to Iran President, stresses on stability, secure navigation in West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Iran’s President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, during which the two leaders exchanged greetings on the occasions of Eid and Nowruz and discussed the evolving security situation in West Asia amid the ongoing regional conflict.

According to an official statement, both leaders expressed hope that the festive season would usher in peace, stability, and prosperity across the region, which has been witnessing heightened tensions due to the continuing war in West Asia and attacks on critical infrastructure.

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Modi said he conveyed his greetings to the Iranian President and the people of Iran, adding that both sides shared the view that the region needs calm and stability at a time when geopolitical risks remain elevated.

“Spoke with President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia,” Modi said.

Spoke with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia.



Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2026

During the conversation, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of maintaining the safety of global trade routes, particularly at a time when disruptions to shipping and logistics have become a major concern for several countries. He reiterated that freedom of navigation must be protected and key maritime corridors should remain open and secure to avoid further strain on global supply chains.

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"Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains. Reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure. Appreciated Iran’s continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran," PM Modi said.

Modi also raised concerns over recent attacks on important infrastructure in the region, noting that such incidents could destabilise the broader geopolitical environment. He said India condemns attacks on critical facilities, as they threaten regional stability and have the potential to disrupt international trade flows.

The Prime Minister further appreciated Iran’s continued cooperation in ensuring the safety and security of Indian nationals living in the country, highlighting the importance of coordination between the two governments during periods of regional uncertainty.