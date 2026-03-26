Iran war shock: US inflation seen hitting 4.2% as global growth weakens 

The ongoing Iran war is expected to trigger a fresh wave of inflationary pressure across major economies, with the United States likely to see the sharpest surge among advanced nations, according to new projections released by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The OECD forecasts that US inflation could rise to 4.2 percent in 2026, making it the highest among the G7 economies, as geopolitical tensions continue to disrupt energy markets, trade flows and global supply chains.

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Inflation shock to slow US growth

The inflation surge is expected to weigh on economic activity in the United States. The OECD projects that US GDP growth will slow to 2.0 percent this year, before easing further to 1.7 percent in 2027 as higher borrowing costs and persistent price pressures dampen consumer demand and investment.

BREAKING: The Iran War will fuel a surge in US inflation to 4.2% this year, the highest in the G7, according to a newly released OECD forecast.



Details include:



1. The jump in inflation is expected to slow US GDP growth to 2.0% this year and 1.7% in 2027



2. Global growth is… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) March 26, 2026

The US economy, which had shown resilience in recent years despite global uncertainty, may now face renewed headwinds as the conflict adds volatility to oil prices and financial markets.

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Global growth outlook weakens

The impact of the conflict is also expected to ripple across the global economy.

The OECD said global economic growth could slow to 2.9 percent in 2026, down from 3.3 percent recorded last year, reflecting weaker trade activity, higher energy costs and tightening financial conditions.

Inflation expectations across major economies have also been revised upward. According to the report, headline inflation in the G20 economies has been revised up by 1.2 percentage points to around 4 percent in 2026.

Europe faces sharper slowdown

Economic growth in the euro area is expected to remain particularly fragile. The OECD projects that the Eurozone economy will expand by only 0.8 percent this year, highlighting the region’s vulnerability to energy shocks and external geopolitical tensions.

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Europe has historically been more exposed to disruptions in Middle East energy supply routes, which could amplify the economic impact of the conflict.

Rate hikes back on the table

The renewed inflation pressure may also complicate the monetary policy outlook.

With inflation forecasts rising again, central banks in both the United States and Europe could reconsider interest rate hikes, a move that many policymakers had previously signaled might not be necessary if inflation continued to ease.

If price pressures intensify further, tighter monetary policy could add another layer of strain on global economic growth.

Geopolitical risk reshaping outlook

Economists warn that prolonged instability in the Middle East could continue to reshape the global economic outlook through higher energy prices, disrupted shipping routes and financial market volatility.

The OECD’s latest projections underline how geopolitical conflicts are increasingly influencing macroeconomic trends, forcing governments and central banks to balance inflation control with the risk of slowing growth.