Iraq's new 'barbaric bill' will lower marriage age for girls to 9, legalising pedophilia: Report

Iraq is poised to introduce a contentious bill that could significantly lower the minimum marriage age to nine years for girls and 15 for boys, sparking widespread concern among human rights advocates. The proposed legislation, which has been tabled in the Iraqi parliament, is seen by critics as a severe rollback of women's rights in a society already marked by patriarchal norms.

Key Provisions and Concerns

According to AFP, the new draft bill in Iraq proposes that couples must choose between the Sunni or Shia sect for resolving "all matters of personal status." The bill stipulates that in the event of a dispute between spouses regarding which doctrine the marriage contract follows, it will default to the husband's doctrine unless evidence suggests otherwise.

The bill mandates Shia and Sunni endowments to submit a "code of legal rulings" to Iraq’s Parliament within six months of the amendments being ratified. This change would transfer the authority to sanctify marriages from the courts to "the offices of the Shiite and Sunni endowments."

The Shia code, as per the draft, would be based on "Jaafari jurisprudence," which is derived from the teachings of the sixth Shiite Imam, Ja’afar Al Sadiq. Jaafari law permits marriage for girls as young as nine and boys as young as fifteen.

Independent MP Raed al-Maliki, who introduced the bill, has a history of proposing controversial amendments, including those to the anti-prostitution law that criminalized homosexuality and sex-reassignment surgeries. Earlier versions of the draft bill included provisions to prohibit Muslim men from marrying non-Muslim women, legalize marital rape, and restrict women from leaving their homes without their husband's permission.

The proposed changes have sparked significant concern among activists, who fear the bill could severely undermine women's rights in Iraq.

Human rights groups are particularly alarmed by the potential impact on child marriages. According to UNICEF, 28% of girls in Iraq are married before the age of 18, and the new bill could exacerbate this issue by removing the existing age restriction. Despite assurances from some lawmakers that the bill would not lower the marriage age, critics remain skeptical.

Opposition from Rights Advocates

Human Rights Watch researcher Sarah Sanbar has warned that passing the bill would represent a significant step backward for the country. Amal Kabashi of the Iraq Women’s Network echoed these concerns, stating that the amendment would provide "huge leeway for male dominance over family issues" in an already patriarchal society.

The 1959 Personal Status Law is regarded as a landmark in the advancement of women's rights in Iraq. It transferred the jurisdiction of family matters from religious authorities to the state and set the marriage age at 18. The new bill, supported by conservative Shiite Muslim deputies, threatens to undo these protections by reintroducing religious laws, particularly for Shiite and Sunni Muslims. The bill does not address the rights of other religious groups in Iraq, a country known for its diverse population.

Rights Groups' Response and Public Protests

The bill, initially withdrawn in late July due to significant opposition, re-emerged on August 4 with backing from powerful Shiite blocs in parliament. Rights groups, including Amnesty International, have voiced strong opposition. Razaw Salihy, a researcher for Amnesty International in Iraq, called for the bill to be "stopped in its tracks," warning that the proposed changes could create a "ring of fire around women and children," potentially legalizing the marriage of girls as young as nine.

Protests against the bill have already taken place, with activists planning further demonstrations in Baghdad. Critics argue that the vague and undefined language of the bill could strip women and girls of their rights and safety, leading to increased male dominance in family matters.

Supporters' Arguments

Supporters of the bill, such as lawmaker Raed al-Maliki, who introduced it, contend that the objections are driven by a "malicious agenda" aimed at denying a significant portion of the Iraqi population the right to have their personal status determined by their beliefs. However, human rights advocates caution that enshrining religious freedom in law with vague language could have dangerous consequences, particularly for women and girls.

As the bill continues to stir controversy, its future remains uncertain, but the debate has highlighted deep divisions within Iraqi society over the role of religion and the state in governing personal and family matters.