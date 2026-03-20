Israel-Iran war: IDF kills Basij intelligence head, several senior commanders in Tehran strike

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday eliminated Esmail Ahmadi, the head of the intelligence division of the Basij militia, and several senior commanders in a strike on the Basij's senior leadership in Tehran. The IDF said on X that Ahmadi played a "central role" in advancing and executing terror attacks carried out by Basij Forces.

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It added that he was responsible for enforcing public order and the regime's values on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Ahmadi also played an instrumental role in suppressing Iranian protests during the recent internal protests.

🔴ELIMINATED: Esmail Ahmadi, Head of the Intelligence Division of the Basij Force, as well as several other senior commanders in a strike on the senior leadership of the Basij Force in the heart of Tehran.



Ahmadi played a central role in advancing and executing terror attacks… pic.twitter.com/M9mwVmlvH7 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 20, 2026

It also killed Mehdi Rastami Sh' mastan, a key commander in Iran's Ministry of Intelligence. The IDF said that he was a key figure behind promoting terrorist activities and attacks against Israeli as well as Jewish civilians around the world.

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"The Ministry of Intelligence is the Iranian terror regime’s primary intelligence organization and serves as one of the regime’s central mechanisms of oppression and terror," the IDF wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Israel took out Ali Mohammad Naini, the spokesperson and head of the IRGC's Public Relations Array. It mentioned that in his role as the IRGC's main propagandist for around 2 years, he disseminated the Iranian regime's "terrorist propaganda" to its proxies across the Middle East to "influence and advance terror attacks against Israel."

Meanwhile, Iran's top military spokesman, General Abolfazl Shekarchi, warned that parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations would not be safe for its enemies. In a statement published by Iranian state TV, he said that locations "anywhere in the world will no longer be safe" based on intelligence available to Tehran.

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Despite Israel's continuing strikes and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claims that Iran's capabilities had been degraded, the IRGC said that they will continue to build missiles. IRGC spokesperson General Ali Mohammad Naeini siad that the war would continue, adding that the Iranians expected the conflict to persist until the "enemy is completely exhausted."