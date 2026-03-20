‘Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?’ Trump quips after Japan asks on Iran strike secrecy

US President Donald Trump's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the White House took an awkward turn after a remark referencing Pearl Harbor overshadowed an otherwise routine diplomatic interaction.

The two leaders had convened to discuss bilateral cooperation, including new energy initiatives and a framework on critical minerals. However, during the joint press interaction that followed, a comment by Trump introduced an unexpected moment of tension.

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The briefing began on a relatively light note. Trump complimented Takaichi's English proficiency and joked about not needing translation, drawing mild reactions from those present. He also quipped about attempting to learn Japanese ahead of a future meeting, keeping the early exchange informal.

Japan questions Trump

The tone shifted when Trump was asked why allies were not informed in advance about recent US-Israel strikes on Iran. Responding to the question, he emphasised the importance of secrecy in military operations before making a remark referencing Japan’s 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

"Who knows better about surprise than Japan?" Trump said, before adding, "Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor?"

The comment appeared to catch Takaichi off guard. Relying on an interpreter during the interaction, she did not respond to the remark and appeared visibly uneasy, while reactions from reporters in the room reflected the sensitivity of the moment.

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The Pearl Harbor

The reference carries significant historical weight. Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941 led to the deaths of over 2,400 Americans and prompted the United States to enter World War II. The event remains a defining moment in US history and continues to resonate deeply.

Takaichi's visit comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly following recent military actions involving the US and Israel in Iran.